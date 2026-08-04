Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy News Before Marlins Game

On Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves traded away catcher Joey Bart.

Once that deal was made official, it was a telltale sign that the Braves would be returning the services of Sean Murphy very shortly.

Well, ahead of the Braves’ upcoming series with the Miami Marlins, the team announced a piece of Sean Murphy news.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Demote 2 Players Before Marlins Series

Sean Murphy Activated off Injured List

Sean Murphy has been on the Braves’ injured list since May with a broken finger. He will return to the team on Tuesday.

The Braves X account wrote:

“The #Braves today reinstated INF Ha-Seong Kim and C Sean Murphy from the injured list and designated INF Jorge Mateo for assignment. The club also optioned RHP James Karinchak and RHP JR Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett. OF Lane Thomas, RHP Tyler Mahle and LHP Brent Suter were all reported to Atlanta.”

Murphy began the 2026 season on the IL with a hip issue. He was reinstated in May, but played in just four games before returning to the IL with a broken finger.

Touching on some of the other roster moves, Jorge Mateo has been cut, and Ha-Seong Kim, like Murphy, will also rejoin the Braves. Not exactly sure if (by the numbers) Sean Murphy and Ha-Seong Kim will help the Braves offensively, but they are both being paid a lot.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Set to Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran To Activate Ha-Seong Kim

Sean Murphy with the Braves

Across 14 at-bats this season, Sean Murphy has recorded one hit (.071 average).

He’s failed to appear in 100+ games or hit above .200 in each of the past three seasons, and if he wants to break that trend this year, he will have to catch fire in the final two months of the season, but with Drake Baldwin as the primary catcher, Murphy will likely only play when Baldwin is the team’s DH.

Murphy, 31, has played in parts of four seasons with the Braves and has 47 home runs and 39 doubles in 278 total games played.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Joey Bart to White Sox for 26-Year-Old Pitcher