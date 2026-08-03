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Atlanta Braves Set to Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran To Activate Ha-Seong Kim

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Now that the dust has settled on the MLB trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves will prepare to take on the Miami Marlins in a 3-game series, starting on Tuesday evening.

Atlanta made a few notable trades, which included adding Lane Thomas, Brent Suter, and Tyler Mahle, while offloading Eli White and Joey Bart.

One post-deadline storyline for the Atlanta Braves is the activation of SS Ha-Seong Kim, whose rehab stint expired on Saturday.

To make room for Ha-Seong Kim on the roster, Jorge Mateo is being designated for assignment, per multiple team reports. The official team announcement will likely come tomorrow afternoon.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB World Reacts to Atlanta Braves Lackluster Trade Deadline

Atlanta Braves to Cut Jorge Mateo, Activate Ha-Seong Kim

Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 8: Joey Bart #16 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Mateo #2 in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 8, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

@mlbbowman wrote (on 8/1):

“Ha-Seong Kim has been reinstated. The Braves have 48 hours to make the move necessary to create a roster spot for him.”
The ‘move’ is designating Jorge Mateo for assignment.
@BarrettSallee writes: “Alex Anthopoulos says that SS Ha-Seong Kim is back. Jorge Mateo has been DFA’d Alex says that the plan has always been to bring Kim back after his rehab stint.”
“The plan has always been to bring Kim back”, very interesting from Alex Anthopoulos.
Ha-Seong Kim has been on the IL for the last month with middle finger inflammation.
Over 73 at-bats, Ha-Seong Kim is batting .068 (five hits), and he has a bWAR of -0.9. The Braves inked him to a one-year, $20 million deal.
More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade: Atlanta Braves Send Joey Bart to Chicago White Sox

Looking at Jorge Mateo with the Braves

St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 30: Jorge Mateo #2 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ball during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Jorge Mateo now enters DFA limbo, where a few different things can happen over the next few days.

The MLB trade deadline has passed, so a trade is out the window, but another MLB team can claim Mateo if they want to add his services. If not, Atlanta can either release Jorge Mateo or send him outright to the minors, where he has the choice to elect free agency or accept the assignment.

Jorge Mateo has played 65 games for the Braves this season. He is batting .240 across 129 at-bats with four home runs, six doubles, 11 RBI, and an OPS+ of 82. For comparison, Ha-Seong Kim’s OPS+ is -30 over 27 games this season.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade: Baltimore Orioles Send Adley Rutschman to Boston Red Sox in 7-Player Deal

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Set to Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran To Activate Ha-Seong Kim

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