Atlanta Braves Set to Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran To Activate Ha-Seong Kim

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Now that the dust has settled on the MLB trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves will prepare to take on the Miami Marlins in a 3-game series, starting on Tuesday evening.
Atlanta made a few notable trades, which included adding Lane Thomas, Brent Suter, and Tyler Mahle, while offloading Eli White and Joey Bart.
One post-deadline storyline for the Atlanta Braves is the activation of SS Ha-Seong Kim, whose rehab stint expired on Saturday.
To make room for Ha-Seong Kim on the roster, Jorge Mateo is being designated for assignment, per multiple team reports. The official team announcement will likely come tomorrow afternoon.
Atlanta Braves to Cut Jorge Mateo, Activate Ha-Seong Kim
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 8: Joey Bart #16 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Mateo #2 in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 8, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 30: Jorge Mateo #2 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ball during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Jorge Mateo now enters DFA limbo, where a few different things can happen over the next few days.
The MLB trade deadline has passed, so a trade is out the window, but another MLB team can claim Mateo if they want to add his services. If not, Atlanta can either release Jorge Mateo or send him outright to the minors, where he has the choice to elect free agency or accept the assignment.
Jorge Mateo has played 65 games for the Braves this season. He is batting .240 across 129 at-bats with four home runs, six doubles, 11 RBI, and an OPS+ of 82. For comparison, Ha-Seong Kim’s OPS+ is -30 over 27 games this season.
Now that the dust has settled on the MLB trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves will prepare to take on the Miami Marlins in a 3-game series, starting on Tuesday evening. Atlanta made a few notable trades, which included adding Lane Thomas, Brent Suter, and Tyler Mahle, while offloading Eli White and Joey Bart. One post-deadline […]
Atlanta Braves Set to Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran To Activate Ha-Seong Kim