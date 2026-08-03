Atlanta Braves Set to Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran To Activate Ha-Seong Kim

Now that the dust has settled on the MLB trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves will prepare to take on the Miami Marlins in a 3-game series, starting on Tuesday evening.

Atlanta made a few notable trades, which included adding Lane Thomas, Brent Suter, and Tyler Mahle, while offloading Eli White and Joey Bart.

One post-deadline storyline for the Atlanta Braves is the activation of SS Ha-Seong Kim, whose rehab stint expired on Saturday.

To make room for Ha-Seong Kim on the roster, Jorge Mateo is being designated for assignment, per multiple team reports. The official team announcement will likely come tomorrow afternoon.

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Atlanta Braves to Cut Jorge Mateo, Activate Ha-Seong Kim

@mlbbowman wrote (on 8/1): “Ha-Seong Kim has been reinstated. The Braves have 48 hours to make the move necessary to create a roster spot for him.”

The ‘move’ is designating Jorge Mateo for assignment.

@BarrettSallee writes: “Alex Anthopoulos says that SS Ha-Seong Kim is back. Jorge Mateo has been DFA’d Alex says that the plan has always been to bring Kim back after his rehab stint.”

“The plan has always been to bring Kim back”, very interesting from Alex Anthopoulos. Ha-Seong Kim has been on the IL for the last month with middle finger inflammation.

Over 73 at-bats, Ha-Seong Kim is batting .068 (five hits), and he has a bWAR of -0.9. The Braves inked him to a one-year, $20 million deal.

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Looking at Jorge Mateo with the Braves

Jorge Mateo now enters DFA limbo, where a few different things can happen over the next few days.

The MLB trade deadline has passed, so a trade is out the window, but another MLB team can claim Mateo if they want to add his services. If not, Atlanta can either release Jorge Mateo or send him outright to the minors, where he has the choice to elect free agency or accept the assignment.

Jorge Mateo has played 65 games for the Braves this season. He is batting .240 across 129 at-bats with four home runs, six doubles, 11 RBI, and an OPS+ of 82. For comparison, Ha-Seong Kim’s OPS+ is -30 over 27 games this season.

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