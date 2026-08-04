Atlanta Braves Demote 2 Players Before Marlins Series

Now that the dust has settled after the MLB trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves must move forward and focus on their schedule ahead, which includes an NL East showdown against the Miami Marlins (at home) on Tuesday.

Before the Marlins series begins, the Braves have made a slew of roster moves, which include decisions regarding several players like JR Ritchie and RHP James Karinchak.

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Atlanta Braves Demote JR Ritchie and James Karinchak

The Atlanta Braves X account formally announced a wave of roster moves before their series with the Miami Marlins:

“The #Braves today reinstated INF Ha-Seong Kim and C Sean Murphy from the injured list and designated INF Jorge Mateo for assignment. The club also optioned RHP James Karinchak and RHP JR Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett. OF Lane Thomas, RHP Tyler Mahle and LHP Brent Suter were all reported to Atlanta.”

Those three names at the bottom of the roster report are all players the Braves acquired over the weekend/Monday.

Focusing on JR Ritchie and James Karinchak, they head back down to the minors in non-surprising moves. After Atlanta traded for Tyler Mahle and Brent Suter, it became obvious two players would have to be sent down to the minors.

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More on JR Ritchie/James Karichak

JR Ritchie is having a solid rookie campaign thus far.

He’s pitched 58 innings for the Atlanta Braves across eight starts and 14 appearances. He holds an ERA of 4.50 with 53 strikeouts. Ritchie has been a very common ‘optioned’ candidate, as he’s still able to freely go from the Majors to the Minors.

As for James Karichak, he’s pitched much less than JR Ritchie. Karichak, 30, has pitched in parts of 6 MLB seasons.

With the Braves this season, he’s appeared in 9 games (9.2 IP), and he’s allowed just two earned runs in that span. He’s a strong candidate to be recalled if the Braves need additional bullpen help.

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