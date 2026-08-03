Trade: Atlanta Braves Send 7-Year MLB Catcher to White Sox

The Atlanta Braves are back in the news on MLB trade deadline day by making another notable move.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Joey Bart is headed to the Chicago White Sox:

“The Chicago White Sox are acquiring catcher Joey Bart from the Atlanta Braves, sources tell ESPN.”

Joey Bart was a mid-season trade acquisition by the Braves after Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin were both down with injuries. However, now that Sean Murphy figures to return to the fold soon, Bart became an obvious trade candidate, and the Chicago White Sox stand out as a top suitor because of their need for catching depth.

More to come….