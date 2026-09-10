SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Ahead of the Atlanta Braves‘ critical series against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, they have announced a roster promotion within their organization.
Atlanta salvaged their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday with a 3-1 win, but tougher tests lay ahead with a big 3-game set against their NL East divisional rivals.
Per the Braves MiLB transactions tracker, pitcher Anderson Pilar has been promoted to AAA Gwinnett from Columbus.
Here is what the Braves’ transactions tracker said about the promotion:
“RHP Anderson Pilar assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.”
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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Ahead of the Atlanta Braves‘ critical series against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, they have announced a roster promotion within their organization. Atlanta salvaged their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday with a 3-1 win, but tougher tests lay ahead with a big 3-game set against their NL East divisional rivals. Per the […]
Atlanta Braves Announced Promotion of 28-Year-Old Player Before Critical Phillies Series