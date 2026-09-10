Atlanta Braves Announced Promotion of 28-Year-Old Player Before Critical Phillies Series

Ahead of the Atlanta Braves‘ critical series against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, they have announced a roster promotion within their organization.

Atlanta salvaged their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday with a 3-1 win, but tougher tests lay ahead with a big 3-game set against their NL East divisional rivals.

Per the Braves MiLB transactions tracker, pitcher Anderson Pilar has been promoted to AAA Gwinnett from Columbus.

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Atlanta Braves Announce Anderson Pilar News

Here is what the Braves’ transactions tracker said about the promotion:

“RHP Anderson Pilar assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.”