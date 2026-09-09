Atlanta Braves Dealt Bold Ronald Acuña Jr. Trade Take Amid Future Speculation

Although the Atlanta Braves front office is likely not thinking about it right now amid a World Series pursuit, the Braves organization has an extremely tough decision looming in the next couple of years regarding Ronald Acuña Jr.’s contract situation.

Acuña Jr.’s current deal is set to expire after the 2027 season, and he will become a free agent for the first time since joining the Braves. Atlanta inked him to an eight-year, $100 million deal before the 2019 season.

An Atlanta sports radio personality recently revealed a very bold Ronald Acuña Jr. trade take amid his future speculation.

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Should the Braves Trade Ronald Acuña Jr.?

This is quite the take… but via a recent X.com post by Braves radio personality Bill Shanks, Shanks believes the Braves should trade Ronald Acuña Jr.

Shanks wrote in the post:

“I believe the #Braves should trade Ronald Acuña Jr. after the season rather than risk losing another star for nothing. With two option years left and Acuña’s injury history, the team should cash in now and add more young talent for the next decade. Seattle? Possibly. Any team with a good farm system should be on the Braves’ radar as a trade possibility.”

There’s certainly a fair argument to be made about trading Ronnie, who has been a fan favorite in Atlanta since he burst onto the scene in his rookie campaign.

But this bold take comes down to the idea that the Braves may not be able to retain Ronald Acuña Jr. in free agency, and if that’s the case, then Bill Shanks has a point here.

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