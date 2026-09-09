Atlanta Braves Announce Roster News During Rays Series

The Atlanta Braves dropped their series opener to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday evening.

It’s okay for the Braves, as the Phillies also lost, but Atlanta slips another game back of the Dodgers for the No. 2 seed in the NL.

During the Rays series, as previously reported, the Braves announced a handful of roster news regarding several players.

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Braves Announce Handful of Roster Moves During Rays Series

The Braves X account wrote (to announce the moves):

“The #Braves today selected LHP Bailey Falter to the major league roster and designated RHP Elieser Hernández for assignment. The club also returned RHP Reynaldo López from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and placed RHP Bryce Elder on the 15-day injured list, backdated to September 6, due to surgery on his right knee.”

The Lopez roster move doesn’t come as a surprise, as it was reported over the weekend he would be rejoining the Braves starting staff this week, but Bryce Elder having to receive surgery on his knee was a bit of a surprise, and it puts the rest of his season in jeopardy, which could affect the Braves postseason aspirations.

As for Bailey Falter, it’s the first time he’s joining the Braves MLB squad since being traded from the Royals.

Elieser Hernandez is unfortunately the roster casualty, as he lands on waivers in the wake of the roster news.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote this morning (about the Braves rotation plans):

“Right-hander Reynaldo Lopes is expected to come off the 15-day IL to start on Wednesday against the Rays. He’s been out for about six weeks with knee inflammation. Lopez’s return comes at an opportune time, as the Braves just lost Bryce Elder to a knee injury. Lopez has pitched reasonably well in a hybrid role this year. The veteran has a 3.64 ERA across 71 2/3 innings while splitting his time between the rotation and the bullpen. Lopez got up to 93 pitches in his final rehab start, so he should be able to handle a normal workload in his return.”

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