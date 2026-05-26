Atlanta Braves Bring Back Recently Let Go 5-Year MLB Player

The Atlanta Braves, per multiple reports, are bringing back Jose Azocar on a minor league contract. Azocar, 30, is officially out of options, and immediately reports to Triple-A Gwinnett.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote:

“Atlanta clearly values Azócar as a potential bench player or depth piece. Since he is out of options, he has been repeatedly shuffled on and off the roster this year. The two sides agreed to a minor league deal in the offseason. Twice this year, he has been selected to the roster and been designated for assignment shortly thereafter. In both cases, he cleared waivers, elected free agency and then re-signed on a new minor league deal.”

Azocar can pretty much be used as a pinch-runner option and an added depth piece. McDonald notes that he essentially serves as an extra man on the 26-man roster.

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Jose Azocar’s MLB Career

Jose Azocar has spent parts of five seasons in MLB. In 2026 with the Braves, Azocar has seen 15 at-bats and has five hits with one stolen base and one run scored.

The most time he’s seen in MLB in a single season came in his debut year (2022) with the San Diego Padres. He recorded 202 at-bats and batted .257 with an OPS of .629.

In 400 career at-bats, Azocar is a .248 hitter with two home runs, 22 RBI, and an OPS+ in the 60s. He’s never been a great hitter, but adds some value in the margins in other facets of the game, and if the Braves happen to endure an injury to an outfielder, Azocar could be the first name recalled.

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Atlanta Braves Right Now…

The Atlanta Braves are beginning a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday evening at Fenway Park. Atlanta is 6-4 in their last 10 games, and is 19-8 on the road this season to aid in a 36-18 overall record.

The Braves are sitting comfortably atop the National League East with an 8.5-game lead.

It will be interesting to see how this Jose Azocar signing develops and how long he stays with the team!

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