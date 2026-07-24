Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change Before Mets Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing their East Coast road trip with a three-game weekend series against the New York Mets. It’s still a highly anticipated series in MLB despite the Mets not being as strong as their roster should suggest.

Either way, for game one of the series, the Dodgers are sending Roki Sasaki to the mound, and the New York Mets will roll with southpaw Sean Manaea, which has prompted a few lineup tweaks by manager Dave Roberts. One of those changes includes Kyle Tucker, who has notably been a bit of a disappointment in his first season with the Dodgers.

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Kyle Tucker Dropped to 7th in Dodgers Batting Order

In the Dodgers batting order on Friday evening, Kyle Tucker will hit seventh. He hit sixth on Wednesday against the Phillies, but since the Mets are going with a southpaw, Tucker drops one spot in the order.

Here is the full lineup for Los Angeles (on July 24), courtesy of @UnderdogMLB

Dodgers 7/24: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Edman 3B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Rojas 2B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF D. Rushing C R. Sasaki SP”

https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2080745184766132583

Some other notables from the lineup drop include Dalton Rushing forming a battery with Roki Sasaki, and Tommy Edman getting a bump all the way up to third in the order against the left-handed Manaea.

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Kyle Tucker’s 2026 Season Thus Far

As noted, it hasn’t been the best season statistically for Kyle Tucker.

He signed the most lucrative offseason contract extension (four-year, $240 million deal).

Over 347 at-bats, Tucker’s bWAR is 0.5, and he’s batting .236 with seven home runs, 48 RBI, and an OPS+ of 92.

Tucker will still get everyday opportunities to turn the campaign around, but when a player is paid an AAV of $60 million, you obviously expect more production at the plate than a below-league-average OPS+.

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