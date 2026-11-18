After Ryan Jeffers accepted MLB’s Qualifying Offer to stay with the Minnesota Twins, the New York Yankees may have to pivot to acquire a new catcher to complement Austin Wells.

With MLB’s hot stove season starting to heat up, and trades starting to transpire across the league, one potential name who could garner some buzz ahead of MLB’s looming lockout is Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy.

Murphy, admittedly, hasn’t been very productive with the bat in recent seasons, but in order to extend starting catcher Drake Baldwin, Atlanta may have to make a tough decision and trade Murphy’s six-year, $73 million contract, with the contingency that the Braves take on the final couple of years on the deal.

If the price isn’t high (which there’s no way it would be), the Yankees should consider trading for Murphy.

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What Could a Yankees-Braves Trade Idea Look Like for Sean Murphy?

As noted, Sean Murphy’s value is at an all-time low, but that makes it a great time for the Yankees to buy low and bank on Murphy’s platoon power value to bounce back in 2027.

In this hypothetical deal, the Yankees could offer the Braves prospects Chien-Fan Lai (RHP) and Jackson Lovich (infielder) in exchange for Murphy.

Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Sean Murphy is a prime trade candidate for the Braves this offseason:

“Drake Baldwin’s ascent to an All-Star level has left the Braves with a surplus behind the plate, making the 32-year-old Murphy expendable for Atlanta. Although Murphy has battled injuries and offensive inconsistency over the past few years — he was limited to only 33 games in 2026 — his strong arm and pitch-calling skills could make him appealing to a club in need of catching help.”

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Taking a Quick Look at Sean Murphy in Recent Seasons

There’s no doubt that Sean Murphy has power upside for a catcher in MLB, but the issue has been him staying on the field.

In 2026, Murphy was limited to just 33 games, and Murphy has failed to appear in 100+ games since his 2023 All-Star campaign.

However, what could make him a decently attractive trade candidate is the fact that he clubbed 16 home runs in 94 games in 2025, with a bWAR of 2.5.

Murphy has 96 home runs in his 8-year career, and 50 of those have come with the Braves over 307 games (6.14 games/home run, which is a very solid mark for a catcher).

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