Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Social Post After Major Career Accomplishment

Over the weekend (and Labor Day), the Atlanta Braves split their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

On Tuesday, the Braves will open up a new series with the Tampa Bay Rays, who currently lead the AL East.

However, flashing back to the series with the Phillies, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was the star of the show. He hit a massive three-run home run on Sunday, became the fastest player to 200 home runs/200 steals in MLB history in the series opener, and also had a major career accomplishment by recording his 1,000th MLB hit.

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Braves/ Ronald Acuña Jr. Send Out Social Post During Phillies Series

In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Instagram account, Ronald Acuña Jr. sent out the following post:

The post before that on Ronald’s feed is a highlight of his three-run home run against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon:

@680 The Fan’s John Michaels wrote (on X.com) about Acuña Jr.’s towering blast:

“John Michaels has a message for the “cry baby a$$” Phillies fans complaining about Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrating: “You don’t want him celebrating, don’t throw a pitch that he hits out of the ballpark.”

Ronald Acuña Jr. may be starting to heat up, which is bad news for the rest of the National League. If Ronnie is at his peak at the plate, the Braves lineup has an extra layer of depth and power.

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Inside Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 2026 Season Thus Far

With his hits on Sunday, Ronald Acuña Jr. now has 1,000 for his nine-year MLB career.

Speaking to his 2026 campaign, Ronald is batting .253 across 91 games with 16 home runs, 45 RBI, 15 doubles, and 20 stolen bases.

Ronnie has 202 career home runs and 225 stolen bases. Injuries have undoubtedly played a role in Acuña’s story over the past three seasons, but he finally appears to be fully healthy, which is bad news for baseballs across the league.

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