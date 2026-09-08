Atlanta Braves Announce Pitcher News Before Rays Series

After splitting their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves remain 4.0 games up in the NL East.

No off day for Atlanta, as they head home to face the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays in a new series this week.

It’s another big litmus test for the Braves, as the series’ on their schedule start to wind down in the final weeks.

Before the Rays series began, Atlanta revealed their probable starters for the three-game set.

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Atlanta Braves Probable Starters for Rays Series

These probable starters for the Braves/Rays series are subject to change, and courtesy of MLB.com/ team reports.

Tuesday, September 8: Freddy Peralta ( 7 – 11 , 4.96 ERA , 140 SO) vs. AJ Smith-Shawver ( 0 – 1 , 7.13 ERA , 15 SO)

Wednesday, September 9: Griffin Jax ( 6 – 10 , 3.82 ERA , 101 SO) vs. *Currently TBD, expected to be Reynaldo Lopez off the IL.

Thursday, September 10: Nick Martinez ( 14 – 4 , 3.04 ERA , 95 SO) vs. Martin Perez ( 8 – 9 , 3.25 ERA , 94 SO)

Atlanta Braves reporter Jesus Cano wrote on an X.com post:

“Probables for this week against the Rays Tuesday — AJ Smith-Shawver Wednesday — TBA (likely Reynaldo López Thursday — Martín Pérez”

This will be a very interesting series for the Braves on their side of pitching things. While it doesn’t set up entirely well, Atlanta has the benefit of being at home for this series, and another item of news Cano mentions is Bryce Elder potentially being a bulk guy out of the bullpen.

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What Does Rays Series Mean for Braves?

This could potentially be a World Series preview taking place at Truist Park this week, but both the Yankees and Red Sox will have a close eye on all three games between the Braves and Rays, because it could be an opportunity for both AL contending clubs to bring their division deficit within a few games.

As for what it means for the Braves, Atlanta’s split with the Phillies was good news, but the Braves will be hosting Philadelphia this weekend for a crucial three-game set, which makes these next three games very important, because Atlanta would like to either hold, or extend its four-game lead in the NL East before heading into the weekend.