Atlanta Braves Demote Pitcher One Day After MLB Debut

With the calendar turning to September, there have been a plethora of transactions across Major League Baseball.

For the Atlanta Braves, they decided to promote Kyle Farmer and pitching prospect Blake Burkhalter on Tuesday afternoon.

Well, Burkhalter, who made his MLB debut against the Nationals yesterday, is now being sent down to the minors.

The Atlanta Braves X account announced the roster news via X.com:

“The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster after optioning RHP Blake Burkhalter to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated LHP Hayden Harris for assignment.”

So, yeah, a pretty short stint for Burkhalter at the MLB level, as Elieser Hernandez is his replacement… for now.

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Atlanta Braves Option Blake Burkhalter…

Blake Burkhalter heads back down to the minors after making his MLB debut on Tueaday, and pitching one inning against the Nationals.

In that 1 IP, Burkhalter did allow a run, while also striking out one batter. He is still just 25 years old, so there’s plenty of time for him to develop further.

With rosters expanding in MLB, you can expect an influx of roster transactions like this over the next few weeks.

It’s playoff push time for contending teams, and that includes the Braves, who have lost their last two games.

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Looking at the Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Atlanta Braves will conclude their series with the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon, and will then welcome a day off on Thursday.

They have played several consecutive games in a row, dating back to last week.

However, things will not get any easier for the Braves, as this weekend they are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (on the road) in a crucial NL East matchup.

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