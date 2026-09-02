Chicago Cubs Quietly Announced Edward Cabrera Update During Brewers Series

After their Monday night explosion on offense, the Chicago Cubs dropped game two of their four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 9-4 on Tuesday evening.

Well, in a piece of spin-off news, during the Brewers series, the Cubs announced an update on Edward Cabrera.

Cabrera has struggled with the Cubs this season, and just one day after making his last start with Chicago, he landed on the Injured List for a third time this season.

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Edward Cabrera Begins Rehab Assignment on Tuesday

Edward Cabrera landed on the 15-day IL with a blister on his right hand.

He has already resumed throwing, and on Tuesday, he made a rehab appearance with the Iowa Cubs.

It’s expected that Cabrera will be a bullpen option once he’s reinstated from the IL.

Jason Kempf wrote (via X.com): “Edward Cabrera allowed a solo home run off the top of the video board to the first batter he faced with @IowaCubs. He rebounds to get a groudball and a pair of strikeouts to close his first rehab outing coming back from the blister.”

It’s been an injury-riddled season for Cabrera, which is not what the Cubs had hoped for when they traded for him in the offseason.

CBSSport.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on August 29):

“Cabrera will do some throwing Saturday, though this won’t be the first time the righty has picked up a ball since he landed on the 15-day injured list in mid-August with a right middle finger blister. The Cubs’ plan is to bring Cabrera back as a reliever, but he might require a rehab assignment before that happens.”

There’s also a world where Edward Cabrera moving to the bullpen is a positive thing for the Cubs, as his velocity may be a tick higher during a shorter pitching appearance.

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Taking a Look at Edward Cabrera’s 2026 Campaign

Edward Cabrera has made 15 starts for the Cubs this season.

Over 76 innings pitched, his pWAR is -1.2, and he carries an ERA of 5.68 with 67 SO.

His ERA+ is well below average at 74, and his WHIP is close to 1.500.

Those are not great statistics, as Cabrera has also allowed 15 home runs this season.

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