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Atlanta Braves Make Drake Baldwin Announcement During Rays Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases following a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves dropped their series opener with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday evening by a score of 7-1, and will look to even up the series at one apiece with Reynaldo Lopez getting the start on Wednesday.

Both clubs have announced their lineup for game two of the series between two ‘East’ leading division clubs, and with the Braves lineup drop came a Drake Baldwin announcement.

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Drake Baldwin Back to Usual Leadoff Spot on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 8: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 8, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Drake Baldwin’s spot in the Atlanta Braves batting order has been somewhat fluid this season, but he’s most often batting leadoff.

Well, in the series opener, manager Walt Weiss decided to use Drake Baldwin in the cleanup spot, but on Wednesday, he is back leading off for Atlanta and is also the DH.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

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Drake Baldwin Has Been One of the Braves Best Hitters This Season…

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 5: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies turns a double play against Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves in the top of the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Braves 4-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

BatteryPower.com’s Demetrius Bell wrote (about Drake Baldwin):

“This’ll be the 55th time that Baldwin has led off for the Braves this season and so far through 54 games, he’s hit .305/.390/.500 in the leadoff spot, good for a wOBA of .388 and 146 wRC+. Compare that to his overall slash line for the season of .276/.352/.446 with a wOBA of .350 and a wRC+ of 121, it’s clear that Baldwin is pretty comfortable hitting in the leadoff spot.”

Drake Baldwin has also added 22 home runs, 70 RBI, and 133 total hits to the Braves’ offense this season.

He should be due for a contract extension rather shortly, but a few stinker contracts on the Braves’ books may be holding him back from that for now.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Make Drake Baldwin Announcement During Rays Series

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