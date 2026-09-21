Atlanta Braves Face Major Free Agency Choice on All-Star Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have enjoyed a phenomenal season thus far, as they recently clinched the NL East and have 92 wins this season.

Although the MLB playoffs are directly in front of them, and obviously what the team is worried about right now, it’s worth pointing out that the Braves have a major free agency decision looming with All-Star pitcher Raisel Iglesias, who has had a stellar campaign as the Braves’ closer this season.

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Braves’ All-Star Closer Raisel Iglesias Set to Hit Free Agency

Perhaps one of the best decisions the Braves made before the 2026 season was inking closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million contract.

However, with the one-year deal means that Iglesias is set to hit the open market after the 2026 season is over (little over a Month from now). Atlanta will absolutely be looking to try and re-sign their All-Star closer.

Iglesias has been everything and more for the Braves bullpen this season, and ever since he joined the Braves during the 2022 season, he’s pitched at a very high level in relief.

He was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his 12-year career back in July.

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Taking a Quick Look at Raisel Iglesias’s Tenure with Atlanta

You don’t have to look very far to realize why the Braves may want to lock up Raisel Iglesias to a contract before the 2027 season.

In 2026, Iglesias has 34 saves and a 2.64 ERA over 58 IP (61 strikeouts, 1.103 WHIP).

Since becoming the Braves’ full-time closer in 2023, Raisel Iglesias has 130 saves in the past four seasons.

Across 276.2 total innings in a Braves uniform, Iglesias has posted an ERA of 2.41.

So, yeah, although it’s a major decision for Atlanta in the upcoming offseason, it should be a no-brainer to try to get a deal done.

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