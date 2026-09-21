Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Roki Sasaki Plans Ahead of MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for another potential deep playoff run.

LA clinched the NL West recently and is also looking to earn a first-round bye into the NLDS.

If you remember the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series run, pitcher Roki Sasaki was a huge piece to the bullpen puzzle, as he slotted in as the team’s closer in many big moments.

Well, Sasaki could be slated for a similar role this October.

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Roki Sasaki Set to Be Used in Bullpen Role Upon IL Activation

The Los Angeles Dodgers expect Roki Sasaki to be activated off the IL this week (Blister).

NBCSports.com’s Matthew Pouliot wrote (about Sasaki):

“The original plan was for Sasaki to go long as either a starter or a bulk guy, but now it looks like this might be more of a traditional relief outing to get him ready for coming out of the pen in October. It’ll be Sasaki’s first appearance since he went on the IL with a finger blister at the end of August.”

In conjunction with Sasaki, Andy Pages is also likely to be activated on Tuesday.

The Dodgers bullpen group doesn’t need nearly as much help this October as they did last year, but the bottom line regarding Sasaki is although he was a solid starter at times for LA this season, the Dodgers’ playoff rotation is already locked in.

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Inside Roki Sasaki’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Roki Sasaki endured his blister injury about a month ago in a start against the Atlanta Braves.

Before that development, Sasaki had made 23 starts, and he boasted a 4.60 ERA over 119.1 IP with 117 strikeouts.

Across 31 starts in his MLB career, Sasaki holds an ERA of 4.57 with 145 strikeouts in 155.2 total innings.

If Sasaki does happen to have a prominent role in the Dodgers’ bullpen plans in October, it would be remarkable if he could recreate his magic from 2025.

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