Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Reds Game

The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game weekend series at Great American Ballpark. The Braves won game one of the series 8-3 to improve to 39-19.

Atlanta will go for another series win on Saturday evening, and it will be Martin Perez getting the start for Los Bravos. Before the Reds game, the Braves announced their lineup, and it features a notable Ha-Seong Kim decision, which may not be a shocker anymore. Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract this offseason.

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Ha-Seong Kim Out of Lineup for Third Straight Game

Ha-Seong Kim is out of the lineup for a third straight season, which is starting to become a trend.

CBSSports wrote (on May 30): “Kim will grab a seat on the bench for a third consecutive game after going just 4-for-42 (.095) in 12 games since his return from the injured list. Jorge Mateo will start at shortstop for the third game in a row and could be the new preferred option in Atlanta.”

Manager Walt Weiss recently said that they are going ‘day-by-day’ for who to start at short between Kim, Mauricio Dubon, and Jorge Mateo. Well, Mateo has been the hot bat, so he stays at shortstop, and with Austin Riley out of the lineup, Dubon slides over to short.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on May 30):

Braves 5/30: R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH M. Dubón 3B M. Yastrzemski LF J. Mateo SS S. León C M. Pérez SP

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Ha-Seong Kim Has Struggled this Season

Ha-Seong Kim has really struggled with the Braves this season, and his playing time is starting to suffer because of it.

Kim was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays last August and hit three home runs in 24 games with Atlanta last season. However, he’s seen a notable power outage to start this season.

He hurt his hand this past offseason, which could be playing a part in the struggles, but Weiss clearly isn’t giving him ample opportunities.

Scott Coleman wrote (before the Braves-Reds game):

“Austin Riley is out of today’s lineup and so is HSK for the third day in a row. My guess is HSK is getting a lot of work in the cages with Tim Hyers beforehand.”

He’s hitting .095 with 0 home runs, two RBI, and just four hits in 42 at-bats.

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