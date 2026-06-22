Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Decision on 14-Year MLB Player After Brewers Series

Despite an ugly 9-4 loss on Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves still took two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend in a series between two NL heavyweights this season.

After the Brewers series, it appears that the Braves have made a roster decision with 14-year MLB player Sandy Leon. Atlanta recently acquired catcher Joey Bart in a trade earlier this week, which led to Sandy Leon’s designation for assignment.

Update: Per Sandy Leon’s MLB.com page, the 14-year catcher is now a free agent, and stands out as a top candidate to be re-signed on a minor league deal with the Braves.

More MLB on Heavy: Tarik Skubal Trade Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers Must Consider

Braves’ Sandy Leon Outrighted to Minors

Per the Atlanta Braves’ official transactions page, Sandy Leon has been sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett in a roster move following the Brewers series.

Sandy Leon has played in parts of the last two seasons with the Braves, but he was recalled this year after Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy were both sidelined with injury.

@CrosbyBaseball wrote (on 6/21):

“#Braves catcher Sandy León has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

This season with the Braves, over 44 at-bats, Sandy Leon recorded just 4 hits (O XBH, .091 average), 18 strikeouts, and zero walks, so he was pretty much a non-factor at the plate.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves Acquire 2.04-ERA Reliever From Division Rival

Sandy Leon’s MLB Career

Sandy Leon has a 14-year MLB career going for him so far, but the end may be near for the 37-year-old.

He debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2012, and has played for seven different MLB organizations. Leon helped the Boston Red Sox win the World Series in 2018.

Over his career, Leon is a career .204 hitter with 32 home runs, 62 doubles, and a lifetime OPS+ of 54.

Always been known as a backup catcher, Sandy Leon lands back in the minors, and it will be interesting to keep tabs on him in the Braves system, but a release could certainly be in the cards here shortly to make space in the organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Owe Struggling Star $55 Million Next Season