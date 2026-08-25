Atlanta Braves Still Linked to Angels’ Zach Neto In MLB Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Angels superstar shortstop Zach Neto was just awarded AL Player of the Week due to his recent stretch of production at the plate.

The Atlanta Braves are still being linked to Zach Neto as an offseason trade possibility. Atlanta recently optioned SS Jim Jarvis, and the Braves’ only two SS options are Mauricio Dubon and Ha-Seong Kim.

Kim is pretty much completely out of the fold at this point, and Dubon has bounced around between SS and left field this season. A trade for Zach Neto in the offseason makes plenty of sense for Atlanta if the Angels make him available.

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Should the Braves Trade for Zach Neto?

Zach Neto is emerging as one of the best shortstops in MLB, at least offensively. He comes with a lot of swing-and-miss in his game, but the high strikeout rate is neutralized by his ability to hit for power, steal bases, and play a solid defensive shortstop.

Recently, FanSided.com writer John Perrotto named the Atlanta Braves as a top trade destination for Neto:

“Rookie Jim Jarvis has had his moments this year but is now at Triple-A Gwinnett, and Neto is a much better option. The Braves could formulate an offer around right-hander JR Ritchie, who is also at Triple-A, and Double-A Columbus center fielder Eric Hartman. Ritchie has made eight starts and six relief appearances for the Braves this season, going 1-2 with one save and a 4.50 ERA. Hartman is ranked as the Braves’ top prospect and baseball’s No. 22 prospect by Baseball America.”

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Looking at Zach Neto’s MLB Career/2026 Season

Zach Neto is having another strong season at the dish for the Los Angeles Angels.

He’s batting .237 this season with 22 home runs, 62 RBI, and 121 hits.

Neto has played pretty much every game for the Angels this season, and across his four-year career, he seems to be getting better with every passing season.

Over 495 total games played in MLB, Neto has 80 home runs, 79 stolen bases, 107 doubles, and a lifetime OPS+ of 110.

For a Braves team that may be seeking an upgrade at shortstop in the offseason, Zach Neto stands out as a top option.

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