Atlanta Braves Announced Hurston Waldrep Roster Decision During Padres Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the San Diego Padres in a four-game series this week. The NL showdown is tied at one apiece, as of Wednesday.

During the Padres series, Atlanta quietly made a roster decision on pitcher Hurston Waldrep.

Waldrep, a fringe starter for the Braves this season, injured himself in his most recent start on Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett. He’s dealt with injuries all season, as an elbow injury in February led to his delayed season debut. Now, it’s another arm issue for the Braves’ promising young starter.

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Hurston Waldrep Lands on IL

Per the Atlanta Braves transactions page, Hurston Waldrep has landed on the 7-day IL.

“After 36 pitches, Hurston Waldrep walked off Gwinnett’s mound with right arm discomfort. Walt Weiss says surgery may be needed to remove loose bodies, a brutal pause for the Braves prospect’s path back to Atlanta.”

The growing concern is that Waldrep will be shut down for the rest of the season.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote : “With Hurston Waldrep possibly done for the season, the Braves’ rotation concerns have become even more dire”

Waldrep has made three appearances (2 starts) with the Braves this season, and over 10.2 total innings, his ERA sits at 8.44.

He also only pitched 16 innings in AAA, but those numbers were much more effective. It’s a tough development for Waldrep, who almost certainly would have been recalled to the Major League squad sooner rather than later, given the Braves’ need for starting pitching.

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Hurston Waldrep’s MLB Career

Hurston Waldrep was briefly called up to MLB in 2024, but his biggest body so far in his young career came in 2025.

The Braves at the time had a dire need for starters, and Waldrep posted a sub-3.00 ERA over 50+ innings, which led to him being an obvious option to be a big part of the Braves’ 2026 rotation plans.

Over 74 career innings, Waldrep has an ERA of 4.99. He’s still just 24; however, if this is a very serious right-arm injury, it could put his timeline to return to the Braves’ rotation in jeopardy.

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