Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher Cut by St. Louis Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the San Diego Padres in a four-game set this week.

As of Wednesday morning, the series is tied 1-1.

Also on Wednesday, the Braves received a piece of news regarding a pitcher who played with the team in 2025.

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Pitcher Scott Blewett Designated for Assignment

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals made a series of roster moves, and one of them included cutting Scott Blewett.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote:

“The Cardinals have designated right-handed reliever Scott Blewett for assignment, reports Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. His roster spot will go to righty Hunter Dobbins, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. The Cardinals now have 39 players on their 40-man roster.”

Blewett pitched just two innings with the Cardinals this season. He did not give up a run. Now that he’s in DFA Limbo, if he clears waivers before being traded (which feels like a potential option), he can also elect MLB free agency. Blewett, 30, has pitched in parts of five seasons since 2020.

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Scott Blewett with the Braves

It was a very brief stint, but Scott Blewett did pitch with the Atlanta Braves last season.

Over 16.1 total innings, he surrendered 10 earned runs and struck out 13 batters, which was good for an ERA of 5.51.

For his entire MLB career, Blewett carries an ERA of 4.10 over 74.2 innings pitched.

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