Atlanta Braves Named ‘Best Match’ for Rival Mets Starting Pitcher at MLB Trade Deadline

Would the New York Mets actually consider trading away one of their starting pitchers to their rival, the Atlanta Braves?

With the MLB trade deadline just over three months away, rumors and speculation are at an all-time high, and there’s certainly no denying that Freddy Peralta could be on the move this summer, but are the Braves a realistic landing spot? It makes sense on paper, but the Mets’ feud with the Braves may get in the way.

However, with that being said, Peralta is set to be an MLB free agent after this season, and the Mets’ playoff chances are slim to none.

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Freddy Peralta Named ‘Best Match’ for Atlanta Braves

In a recent article by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the veteran MLB insider lists Freddy Peralta as a ‘best match’ for a trade with the Atlanta Braves:

“And even if certainty isn’t exactly what Freddy Peralta has provided for the Mets this season, there’s enough history there for Atlanta to treat him as the upgrade he would be. Maybe it’s Peralta, and maybe it’s Michael Wacha, and maybe it’s one of a dozen other starting pitchers available. Whatever the Braves choose, their needs happen to align with the market’s clear strength, and there are fewer sure bets at this deadline than Atlanta getting a starting pitcher.”

It’s interesting to think about, but the other facet of this trade rumor is, would the Braves want to give the New York Mets any of their top prospects, in fear of any sort of event that the prospect pans out and ends up tormenting the Braves for years to come?

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Freddy Peralta’s 2026 Season Thus Far/Trade Status

Per MLBTradeRumors.com, Freddy Peralta comes in at No. 3 on the list of ‘MLB trade candidates’. Anthony Franco wrote:

“The Mets parted with two borderline Top 100 prospects in Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to acquire Peralta in January. They’re not going to match that return — he hasn’t been as good and an acquiring team could no longer make him a qualifying offer — but one prospect in that range might be attainable.”

Across 104.1 innings pitched (20 starts) this season, Freddy Peralta holds an ERA of 4.66, which isn’t a great follow-up mark to his 2.70 ERA last season, especially given Peralta is in a contract year.

However, part of Peralta’s drag of a season certainly could be due to the New York Mets dysfunction. Also, being fair to Freddy Peralta, he did post three straight seasons of 30+ starts and 200+ strikeouts before this year, and has been one of the game’s most durable starters.

And also, he fits the mold of the type of starters the Braves might be looking to acquire to help their playoff chances. It’s not a totally asinine idea by Jeff Passan.

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