ESPN’s Jeff Passan Shares Hot Take on new MLB Home Run Derby Format

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby, presented by T-Mobile, hasn’t even started yet, and it’s already drawing strong reactions across Major League Baseball. Perhaps for the right reason, but we don’t know yet.

In case you are not aware, the MLB Home Run Derby will follow a new format. The event is on Monday, July 13, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Citizens Bank Park. It’s set to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It’s also the first time that Netflix will air the live event.

For context, MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan wrote (about the new HRD format):

“Eight players will still make up the field, same as in years past. But instead of trying to hit as many homers as they can during timed rounds, participants will start each round with a finite number of swings: 20 in Round 1, 15 in Round 2 and 15 again in the final round.”

“All swings will count against a player’s swing allotment, whether it results in a homer or not. However, a player who homers on his final swing of a round can keep swinging until he doesn’t hit one out.”

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ESPN’s Jeff Passan Shares Reaction to Home Run Derby Format

The event has not even started, and Jeff Passan has no faith in this year’s event.

On an appearance on one of ESPN’s Flagship shows, GetUp, Passan revealed his strong take for the Home Run Derby:

“I think it’s gonna stink”

“And genuinely, I’m worried about that because the whole reason that the timer came in the first place is because it felt really slow, and the timer brought urgency. The timer brought a countdown.

Jeff Passan also noted that he thinks the event is going to ‘grind’ a bit, and lose its entertainment value. Only time can tell, but surely there will be strong reactions all across social media once the event actually starts.

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Home Run Derby Participants/More Info…

Here are the eight participants who will be aiming for the $1 million prize in the Home Run Derby:

Kyler Schwarber is the favorite to win the event, as he’s literally made for a Home Run Derby, it feels like. Schwarber’s 32 home runs in the regular season so far lead the field of participants.

Other storylines include budding star Junior Caminero trying to seal the deal after finishing up as the runner-up in last year’s event.

Regardless of the HRD format, at least the cast of characters holds immense entertainment value. There’s guaranteed to be a new winner, and there are two home city players participating.

Tune into the event on Netflix, and stay updated with all the latest news, rumors, and Home Run Derby coverage on Heavy on MLB.

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