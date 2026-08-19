Atlanta Braves Receive Pitching News During Twins Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently battling the Minnesota Twins in a 3-game series.

Atlanta has dropped the first two games of the series and will look to stave off a sweep on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale. The Braves have lost four of their last five games and will be making some changes to their starting rotation.

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Report: Braves Moving to 6-Man Rotation For Time Being

During the Twins series, the Braves recalled starter AJ Smith-Shawver to make a start on Wednesday.

Reports point to the Braves moving to a six-man rotation for now to prepare for the final month+ of the season.

If Smith-Shawver remains as a starter, here is the projected Braves starting rotation:

AJSS, Chris Sale, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder, Martin Perez, and Tyler Mahle.

Since being traded from the Giants, Tyler Mahle has been exceptional, and Chris Sale has already received extra days of rest since joining the Braves to keep his arm fresh, so the six-man rotation idea feels kinda premeditated at this moment.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright relayed what Walt Weiss said during the Twins series about the rotation:

“This is where we are right now,” Walt Weiss told reporters. “I do like the fact that it gives guys an extra day to the other starters… but you’ve got to pay the piper in the ‘pen, right? Because you’re a man short there, and that’s just not sustainable for very long. … You’re really shorthanded at that point.”

Atlanta is 74-52, and after the recent losing skid, the squad is 5.5 games ahead of the Phillies. Their division lead was as much as 8.5 games just a few days ago.

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Is the Six-Man Rotation a Wise Decision for the Braves?

After acquiring Mahle and given that Perez has been throwing the ball well, it’s a wise move for the Braves to transition to a six-man rotation, and as Weiss notes, the guys will benefit from getting an extra day to rest.

It’s not necessarily time to panic yet in Atlanta, as they are still in a good position to make the playoffs, but now the Braves are relying on starters like Mahle and Perez more than arms like Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes, who have been very inconsistent this season.

If the playoffs started tomorrow, it’s unclear who would take the ball after Chris Sale it will be a tough decision to manager Weiss, as he will likely ride the hot hand.