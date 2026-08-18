Chicago Cubs Demoted 23-Year-Old Player During White Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on their cross-town rival, the White Sox, in a 3-game series this week.

On Monday, the Cubs won 7-5, and the series will resume until Wednesday. Chicago (Cubs) is 73-53, and one of the best teams in baseball over the past few weeks.

During the White Sox series, the Cubs made a wave of roster moves after the news surfaced that Edward Cabrera and Dansby Swanson were hitting the IL.

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Chicago Cubs Option James Triantos; Recall Kevin Alcantara

According to the Cubs transactions tracker, James Triantos has been optioned to AAA, and Kevin Alcantara is being recalled.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (on 8/17):

“Triantos returns to the minors after going 1-for-8 at the dish during a seven-game stint with the Cubs. The 23-year-old is one of the better prospects in Chicago’s system and should receive a more extended opportunity in the future.”

It’s certainly plausible that Triantos is recalled shortly due to the fact the Cubs need added infield depth after the injury to Swanson, but only time will tell when his next shot comes at the big-league level.

As noted by Bissell, the 23-year-old Triantos is a top prospect in the Cubs system, and the team promoted him to make his MLB debut at the end of July.

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More on James Triantos

Triantos has played in 88 games with AAA Iowa this year. He’s batting .306 with seven home runs, 52 RBI, and 24 doubles in that span.

Here is a little bit about James Triantos, per MLB.com’s prospect bio:

“Triantos reclassified to the 2021 Draft with the idea of beginning his college career a year early, but he played so well while teaming with Bryce Eldridge to lead James Madison HS (Vienna) to the Virginia Class 6 state title that the Cubs signed him for an over-slot $2.1 million as a second-rounder. The Arizona Fall League offensive player of the year in 2023, he finished second in the Double-A Southern League batting race (.300) the following season at age 21.”

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