Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera Decision During White Sox Series

Just one day after being reinstated from the IL, Chicago Cubs starter Edward Cabrera is headed back to the Injured List with a blister.

Cabrera was acquired by the Cubs this past offseason from the Marlins, and things just haven’t worked out, as he has been sent to the IL several times already this year.

Speaking to the Cubs’ upcoming schedule, they are starting a three-game set with their cross-town rivals, the Chicago White Sox, on Monday evening.

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Edward Cabrera Headed to IL Again

On Monday, Edward Cabrera is being placed on the IL.. again, with a blister issue.

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 8/17):

“Edward Cabrera (blister) to be placed on IL. Cabrera said he’s willing to move to the bullpen when he returns.”

Due to Cabrera’s reinstatement on Sunday, the Cubs had announced that David Peterson was headed to the bullpen, but one can assume that decision will be retracted.

Sunday’s outing was a rough one for Cabrera as well, as he pitched just 3.2 innings and allowed seven earned runs on six hits.

“As expected, the Cubs placed Edward Cabrera on the injured list with a blister issue and recalled Javier Assad ahead of their crosstown series vs. the White Sox at Wrigley Field.”

Javier Assad had just been optioned on Sunday, but immediately returns to the show due to the unforeseen circumstances.

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Looking at Edward Cabrera This Season

It has not been a very productive season for Edward Cabrera thus far, and this blister issue could put his status for the remainder of the year in jeopardy.

Across 15 starts and 76 IP this season, Cabrera has an ERA of 5.68 with a pWAR of -1.2.

His ERA+ this year is 72, and he carries a WHIP of 1.447. Cabrera has walked 32 batters and allowed 15 home runs in 76 IP in 2026.

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