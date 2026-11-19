The Atlanta Braves have a massive decision to make this offseason regarding Jurickson Profar, who is entering the final season of his 3-year, $42 million contract.

Profar, as many know, has been suspended each of the last two seasons for a positive PED test.

Well, that’s led to loads of speculation that Profar should no longer remain with the Atlanta Braves. MLB.com reporter Mark Bowman reported that Profar may not be welcome in the Braves clubhouse anymore, and recently, according to FanSided.com’s Zachary Rotman, Profar will be off the team’s roster before the offseason concludes.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Nets Yankees’ Anthony Volpe for 2 Players

Should the Braves Cut Ties with Profar?

Here is the reasoning that Rotman provided for why Profar should be cut from the Braves roster:

“I’m sure the last thing the Braves want to do is owe Profar $14 million when, for all they know, he could fail another PED test, allowing Atlanta to keep that money. However, keeping him when the lockout hits would essentially be the Braves saying they’re willing to give Profar a third chance to prove he can even play in games, let alone be productive. In no way should this be the case. The Braves need more certainty than what Profar can provide, both in terms of production and simply being allowed to play in games.”

There’s no doubting that there was a solid amount of chemistry between Profar and his Atlanta Braves teammates when he was on the diamond, but missing an entire 162-game slate of games for Performance Enhancing Drugs is a really rough look, and perhaps an even worse look in the eyes of the front office, which holds the ultimate power in making a final Jurickson Profar decision.

Another route the Braves could go is to give Profar a tentative invite to Spring Training in 2027, with the idea that Profar must earn his spot on the roster again.

A trade is another possibility, but that feels very unlikely given it might be difficult to find a suitor willing to take on the baggage that he comes with.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves’ $75 Million All-Star Quickly Emerges As MLB Trade Candidate

More on Jurickson Profar’s Situation…

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Jurickson Profar had ‘dropped off the face of the earth’ after the announcement of his second suspension, which is an even WORSE look for the All-Star outfielder.

Profar is back playing baseball in Venezuela, but no matter how well he performs, it might not be near enough to win over his Braves’ teammates.

One of the most intriguing decisions for the Braves this offseason is what will happen with Jurickson Profar, as it seems like nobody quite knows, no matter what the rumors or reports are at this moment.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Dealt Bad News on Top SP Target in Free Agency