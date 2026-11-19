The Atlanta Braves are thought to be in the market to acquire a shortstop this offseason.

Whether that’s via trade or free agency, the position has been a sore thumb for the last several years. Sure, re-signing Mauricio Dubon could be somewhat of a fix, but then that leaves a hole in the outfield.

Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos recently made a podcast appearance after MLB’s GM meetings, and he was asked about the team adding at shortstop.

“We’ve talked trade. We have talked trade with shortstop,” Anthopoulos said. “Some of our better position prospects are playing shortstop. Now again, they’re still young, and we talk about all these prospects and there’s this thought that the minute they’re ready to get called up that they are going to stay up, right? And there’s a reason sometimes these guys use up three options and so on, and sometimes it takes a few years for them to be up and down and finally solidify themselves.”

Anthopoulos also noted that he’s happy with some of the internal options within the organization to fill in at the position.

However, with that being said, one potentially low-cost option for the Braves to target up the middle could be New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves’ $75 Million All-Star Quickly Emerges As MLB Trade Candidate

Outlining a Potential Braves Trade for Anthony Volpe

Here’s what a potential trade between the Braves and Yankees could look like for Anthony Volpe:

Braves receive: SS Anthony Volpe

Yankees receive: RHP Blake Burkhalter and OF Isaiah Drake

This is a 2-player deal that would send the Yankees two Braves prospects in exchange for Volpe.

Remember, Volpe’s trade value isn’t that high, as he holds a career OPS+ of 83 over 1937 at-bats.

However, with that being said, he showed flashes of being more disciplined at the plate in 2026, and if the Yankees upgrade at either second base (Brandon Lowe, Luis Arraez, etc.), or third base to replace Ryan McMahon, Volpe could quickly become expendable.

Of course, it’s a lot of ‘what ifs’, but if the Braves are unable to retain Mauricio Dubon, SS could become very worrisome for Atlanta.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Controversial Player Named Top Trade Candidate

Why Anthony Volpe is a Good Fit in Atlanta?

At this price of two prospects, Anthony Volpe would be a great buy-low option, not indicating that he could become the Braves’ everyday SS, but a trade for his services would certainly be a patch to the position if the organization is unable to acquire one of the top-of-the-market names at the position via trade.

Across 542 total games played in his four-year career. Volpe holds a bWAR of 9.5, with 54 home runs, 220 RBI, and 94 doubles.

He’s been a controversial player in New York, and if the Yankees are just going to shun him from a chance to be an everyday player, he could be welcomed with open arms in Atlanta!

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Idea Lands Braves’ $73 Million All-Star