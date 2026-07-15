Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Angels’ Zach Neto Revealed

Although it’s not at the top of their list of needs ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves could certainly use an upgrade in the infield, especially at shortstop, with the struggles of Ha-Seong Kim, and Jorge Mateo coming back down to earth after a hot start.

It’s been a revolving door at shortstop for the Braves this season, but what if GM Alex Anthopoulos went out and made a huge splash for Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto? The Angels are almost guaranteed to be sellers this trade deadline, but it still remains unclear who they will actually be shipping away.

Let’s take a look at what it might cost the Atlanta Braves to acquire Zach Neto, who could become their shortstop of the future if a blockbuster trade is pulled off.

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Looking at A Potential Trade Package Between the Angels & Braves for Zach Neto

Recently, FanSided.com writer Austin Owens urges the Braves to acquire Zach Neto this trade deadline:

“The one thing that does make Neto even more intriguing is the fact that he is under team control throught the 2030 season. This cavaet alone will make Neto a little bit more challenging to acquire. This could be a scenario in which a team has to take a risk and be aware they are overpaying for a need they have.”

“Neto could play multiple infield spots if someone needed a day off or is injured and is more than a good enough hitter to take over the DH role, which believe it or not is another area the Braves could afford to strengthen.”

So, let’s take a look at what the Braves might have to offer the Angels in order to land Neto:

Braves receive: SS Zach Neto

Angels receive: INF Jim Jarvis, prospects Owen Murphy, John Gil, and Ethan Bagwell

That’s a four-player deal, which is A LOT when thinking about trading for one player, but as Owens outlines, Neto is under team control for several seasons, so this is likely what it would take, and the Braves should feel comfortable with this trade proposal because they would only be giving up one top-5 prospect (Owen Murphy) in a potential deal.

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Zach Neto’s Career Thus Far

Zach Neto is in his fourth MLB season, and he’s been one of the most productive shortstops in all of Major League Baseball since breaking into the league in 2023.

This season, across 94 games, he’s scored 67 runs, hit 19 home runs, and holds an OPS+ of 118. He does come with a lot of swing and miss in his bat, but those 19 home runs are nearly 4X as many long balls as the Braves have received from their shortstops this season.

Over 1704 career at-bats, Zach Neto is batting .244 with 77 home runs, 218 RBI, and an OPS+ of 111.

Look, it might be a bit of a far-fetched idea, but if you’re Alex Anthopoulos, this is not the trade deadline to be a slouch, and the Braves (and their fans) are counting on their GM to make some impact moves, or else the Phillies will catch Atlanta in the NL East standings, and the Braves will be in jeopardy of missing the MLB playoffs altogether.