Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Tigers’ Casey Mize Revealed

The Atlanta Braves are carrying a lot of speculative trade rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline, especially regarding starting pitchers.

With a banged-up rotation and some recent inconsistency among starters, the Braves are thought to have a strong need for a starting pitcher, and one name who has emerged as a top trade candidate is Casey Mize, considering he is an impending free agent after this season.

Per MLBTR.com’s ‘top 35 trade candidates list’, Casey Mize comes in at No. 4. Anthony Franco wrote:

“All the reasons that Skubal might be available apply equally to Mize. He’s an impending free agent on a long shot contender and pitching as well as ever. The former first overall pick holds a 2.95 ERA with a career-best 25.1% strikeout rate across 11 starts. Mize has had a couple injured list stints for minor left groin issues but is currently healthy and pitching like a playoff-caliber starter. He’s much cheaper than Skubal and wouldn’t require the same prospect capital as Joe Ryan, who has an extra year of club control.”

Case Mize stands out as a perfect trade candidate for the Braves, who may not want to commit to him further than this season.

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What Could a Braves-Tigers Trade for Case Mize Look Like?

Now, time to look at what a potential trade could look like between the Braves and Detroit Tigers for All-Star starter Casey Mize.

Recently, FanSided.com writer Fred Owens named Casey Mize as one of 2 rental starters the Braves should target:

“If available, the Braves would pay him $1.12 for August and September, and hope Mize would take a one-year pillow contract with Atlanta or that the Alabama native might accept a four-year, $90 deal with an option.”

“JR Ritchie and a lottery ticket pitching prospect should be enough for Mize.”

So, here’s a proposed deal that should be strong enough to land Casey Mize:

Braves receive: RHP Casey Mize

Tigers receive: RHP JR Ritchie, prospect Garrett Baumann

This is a two-player deal with Ritchie as the centerpiece. Some Bravs fans may not want to offload Ritchie yet, but as Owens notes, he might be the only Braves lottery ticket to acquire another top starter this trade cycle.

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Braves Trade Deadline Plans: What Does Atlanta Need?

Well, adding a starting pitcher is certainly going to remain the strongest item of need ahead of the trade deadline, but it will be interesting to see if they have other plans of perhaps acquiring an infielder or another corner outfielder.

Shortstop could be a position to keep an eye on, but ultimately, the power resides in the hands of Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos, who makes the final decisions in the front office.

However, if other top trade candidates like Joe Ryan and Tarik Skubal are unavailable, Case Mize stands out as a solid target.

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