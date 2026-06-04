Atlanta Braves Quietly Make Trade With Angels For 8-Year MLB Player

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home).

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

UPDATE: The Braves lost 7-2.

Braves Quietly Make Trade With Angels

Ahead of Thursday’s game, news was revealed that the Braves had quietly made a trade with the Los Angeles Angels for Austin Wynns.

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “With the addition of Austin Wynns, there are now two Fresno State products on the Braves. Wynns was acquired in a minor league trade with the Angels last night.”

Wynns did not appear in a game for the Angels.

He had played in 14 games for the Athletics earlier this season.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected C Austin Wynns to the major league roster and designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Atlanta also selected OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to the major league roster and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred C Sean Murphy to the 60-day injured list.”

Social Media Reacts To Wynns Acquisition

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Grant McAuley: “#Braves added Austin Wynns to their catching situation as they work around the absence of both Drake Baldwin & Sean Murphy. Wynns, 35, is an 8-year vet who posted an .855 OPS in 40 G last season with the Reds & A’s. Was 3-for-39 this year with A’s but hit well in AAA for Angels”

@TaylorBlakeWard: “Angels traded depth catcher Austin Wynns to the Atlanta Braves for cash yesterday, essentially selling his contract over — Braves selected his contract and added him to big-league roster today”

@BeyondTheHalo: “The Angels apparently traded Austin Wynns to the Braves rather than call him up themselves, even though Sebástian Rivero has a -5 wRC+ in 49 PAs this season.”

@MinSub4: “Austin Wynns will be the Braves 6th catcher of the season. Last time they used 6 or more catchers in a season was 2021🤔”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 42-20 record in 62 games.

They are 19-10 in 29 games at Truist Park.