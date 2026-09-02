New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Receives High Honor by MLB Writer

The New York Yankees have perhaps the richest history in MLB as a franchise, with several top players the game has even seen being part of the organization.
Aaron Judge, who is the current captain of the Yankees, has emerged this decade as one of the premier Yankees power hitters in the franchise’s history, but where does Judge rank on the all-time list of Yankees players with a knack for the home run?
Recently, Bleacher Report.com writer Joel Reuter curated a list of the ‘best power hitters’ in Yankees history.
Where did Judge rank among the likes of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmi Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Alex Rodriguez, and more?
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Where Does Aaron Judge Rank For All-Time Power Hitters in Yankees History?
According to BR.com writer Joel Reuter, Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge ranks as the 2nd-best power hitter in franchise history.
“Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig and several other players behind him on this list have had more complete careers than Aaron Judge, who is still chasing his first World Series ring and shy of 400 career homers. However, in terms of sheer power hitting production, Aaron Judge has earned the No. 2 spot on this list with a 62-homer peak, four 50-homer seasons and a ridiculous 11.2 AB/HR rate that puts him in lockstep with the No. 1 player on this list.”
No. 1 on the list is none other than franchise icon Babe Ruth, but Judge’s 11.2 AB/HR mark in today’s ERA of baseball is incredibly remarkable.
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What is the Latest on Aaron Judge?
Aaron Judge has been absent from the Yankees lineup (and absent from hitting towering home runs) since May 30 with a fractured rib.
However, he has resumed baseball activities, and manager Aaron Boone has noted that Judge could return for the Yankees next homestand.
Speaking to Aaron Judge’s career, he has led the league in home runs three times and has 385 home runs over 1204 total games played.
In 2026, Judge has 17 home runs in 59 games played (214 at-bats).
For 2026, that’s one home run per 12.5 ABs.
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