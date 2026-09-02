New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Receives High Honor by MLB Writer

The New York Yankees have perhaps the richest history in MLB as a franchise, with several top players the game has even seen being part of the organization.

Aaron Judge, who is the current captain of the Yankees, has emerged this decade as one of the premier Yankees power hitters in the franchise’s history, but where does Judge rank on the all-time list of Yankees players with a knack for the home run?

Recently, Bleacher Report.com writer Joel Reuter curated a list of the ‘best power hitters’ in Yankees history.

Where did Judge rank among the likes of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmi Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Alex Rodriguez, and more?

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Where Does Aaron Judge Rank For All-Time Power Hitters in Yankees History?

According to BR.com writer Joel Reuter, Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge ranks as the 2nd-best power hitter in franchise history.

Reuter wrote: