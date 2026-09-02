New York Mets Demote 26-Year-Old Player Before Rays Game

The New York Mets are set to conclude their series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon (on the road).

On September 1, the Mets announced two notable roster promotions as part of MLB’s roster expansion.

Well, on Wednesday, one of the players who was promoted (Dylan Ross) was demoted just one day later.

The New York Mets announced a new wave of roster transactions before their game against the Rays.

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New York Mets Option Dylan Ross

As part of the Mets’ recent roster moves, Dylan Ross has been optioned down to AAA Syracuse in favor of Justin Hagenman.

Dylan Ros pitched a scoreless inning in hi MLB debut on Tuesday

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (about Ross) on Tuesday:

“New York selected Ross to the 40-man near the end of last season. He joined the Mets, but did not appear in a game. Ross opened the 2026 campaign on the minor league injured list. He returned at the end of April and has put together a 6.25 ERA in 42 games across three levels.”

The Mets drafted Ross in 2022 out of the University of Georgia, and he carries a lifetime ERA of 3.87 in the minors over 96+ innings pitched.

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Looking at the New York Mets Right Now…

It is certainly a lost season for the New York Mets in 2026, but they do still have the chance to play spoiler across MLB.

They are 62-77, which is good for 20 games back in the NL East.

While New York played ‘better’ in the last two months or so since naming Andy Green as their interim manager, over the past week and a half, New York is 4-6.

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