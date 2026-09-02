Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Brandon Marsh Decision Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies are going for the sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia is one of the hottest teams in all of MLB, as they are now just 3.0 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, and the Braves and Phillies will face off this weekend for a highly anticipated series.

However, speaking to the here and now, the Phillies have revealed their lineup for the series finale against the Diamondbacks, and it features a notable Brandon Marsh decision.

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Brandon Marsh Back In Phillies Order

For the series finale against the AZ Diamondbacks, Brandon Marsh is back in the batting order, batting sixth.

Here is the full lineup, per @UnderdogMLB:

Phillies 9/2: “K. Schwarber 1B T. Turner SS B. Harper DH L. Arraez 2B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF J. Realmuto C B. De La Cruz RF A. Painter SP”

Andrew Painter is getting the start for the Phillies, and JT Realmuto will form a battery with Painter.

Here is what people were saying about the Marsh decision:

@TheRealBobboh: “Brandon Marsh has been one step short of a waste for 2 months.”

@PhilsTailgate noted Marsh’s #’s from July to August:

“July-August 168 AB | 33 H | 3 2B | 3 HR | 12 RBI .196/.273/.268 | .541 OPS”

So, it appears that Brandon Marsh, who was named to the All-Star team for the first time this season, has slowed down at the plate.

@Sanchez4Cy: “Did Tom McCarthy and Ben Davis just say Brandon marsh has been good lately? I’d like to know what team they’ve been watching LMFAO”

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Inside Brandon Marsh’s 2026 Season

Brandon Marsh, despite slumping over the past two months, has had a quality season for the Phillies at the plate.

He’s batting .270 with 17 home runs, 128 hits, 57 RBI, 67 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 97.

The Phillies may decide to alternate between Marsh and other outfielders based on matchup reasons down the stretch of the season, but come October, Marsh will be an important piece to the Phillies’ lineup in however many games they play.

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