ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Philadelphia is one of the hottest teams in all of MLB, as they are now just 3.0 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, and the Braves and Phillies will face off this weekend for a highly anticipated series.
However, speaking to the here and now, the Phillies have revealed their lineup for the series finale against the Diamondbacks, and it features a notable Brandon Marsh decision.
Brandon Marsh, despite slumping over the past two months, has had a quality season for the Phillies at the plate.
He’s batting .270 with 17 home runs, 128 hits, 57 RBI, 67 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 97.
The Phillies may decide to alternate between Marsh and other outfielders based on matchup reasons down the stretch of the season, but come October, Marsh will be an important piece to the Phillies’ lineup in however many games they play.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Philadelphia Phillies are going for the sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. Philadelphia is one of the hottest teams in all of MLB, as they are now just 3.0 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, and the Braves and Phillies will face off this weekend for […]
Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Brandon Marsh Decision Before Diamondbacks Series Finale