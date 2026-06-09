Atlanta Braves Should Consider Trade for Cubs’ Ryan Rolison

The Atlanta Braves continue to torment Major League Baseball by beating every team on their schedule. With the MLB trade deadline just under two weeks away, the Braves don’t need much, but one item of need could be another left-handed reliever. Atlanta’s bullpen is about as strong as it gets with right-handed arms (Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, and Didier Fuentes), and Dylan Lee is having another great season as the southpaw option. Still, everyone knows having a strong bullpen pays dividends in October, and the Braves are expected to be active this summer with trades.

One name that could surface in trade talks if the Chicago Cubs want to do some roster shuffling towards the end of July into August is southpaw reliever Ryan Rolison, who is enjoying a breakout season for the Cubbies.

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Ryan Rolison Could Emerge as Perfect Braves Trade Target

Per House That Hank Built writer Eric Cole, Ryan Rolison checks all the boxes for the Atlanta Braves:

“In terms of trade targets, Rolison checks a lot of boxes for the Braves. Not only is he left-handed arm with regular splits, but Rolison is adept at getting ground balls, gets above average extension, and he would come with multiple years of team control, which we know Anthopoulos loves. In terms of cost, the team control would bump the price up a bit, but he is still just a middle reliever, so it shouldn’t be too crazy.”

Ryan Rolison has been in MLB for two seasons now, and his 2025 campaign was kinda rough (with the Colorado Rockies), but in 2026, he carries a 2.49 ERA over 18 appearances and 21.2 innings. However, as Cole mentions as well, Rolison’s FIP is 4.49, which suggests he’s getting hit around hard and getting a bit lucky, and Rolison’s WHIP is north of 1.200.

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Ryan Rolison’s Trade Status

While the Chicago Cubs have made no indication that Ryan Rolison will be available this summer, it’s still a player the Braves and Alex Anthopoulos could make some calls on to at least inquire about his trade status.

He’s a 28-year-old southpaw with a few years of team control, which is very attractive, and the Braves have a plethora of seemingly tradeable assets to help complete a deal.

As for the Braves’ overall trade deadline plans, expect Atlanta to be involved in discussions surrounding left-handed relievers and another corner outfield hitter.

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