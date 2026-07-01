Atlanta Braves Struggling All-Star Still Owed $154 Million

It’s time to have a very uncomfortable conversation about Atlanta Braves star Austin Riley.

Riley, a 2X MLB All-Star, has really struggled at the plate this season, and with the Braves recent overall struggles, Atlanta is counting on Riley to be a little bit more productive with the bat in his hands, which hasn’t been the case. Atlanta’s division lead is now just 2.5 games, with the Philadelphia Phillies surging.

@KevinKeneely1 wrote (on 6/30):

“Austin Riley officially has the worst OPS among all third basemen since the start of last season. Riley is also tied for the lowest fWAR among all third basemen during that span.”

And to make matters worse, the Braves still owe Austin Riley a ton of money, as he signed the biggest contract in Braves franchise history a few years ago.

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Braves Still Owe Austin Riley $150+ Million

According to Spotrac.com, there is still $154 million guaranteed left on Austin Riley’s contract. Here is what they wrote about the contract:

“Austin Riley signed a 10 year, $212,000,000 contract with the Atlanta Braves, including $212,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $21,200,000. In 2026, Riley will earn a base salary of $22,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $22,000,000.”

“Austin Riley wRC+ over the last 5 seasons: 2022: 144 wRC+, 2023: 128 wRC+, 2024: 116 wRC+, 2025: 103 wRC+, 2026: 70 wRC+

$154 million remaining on his contract…”

It’s been a very unfortunate development for all parties involved: the Braves, Braves fans, and Braves management.

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Austin Riley This Season…

So far, 2026 might go down as the worst season of Austin Riley’s MLB career.

He is batting .2017 over 300 at-bats with eight home runs, 37 RBI, and an OPS+ of 74 across 83 games.

Riley’s bWAR is 0.0, signaling he is basically adding zero value to the Atlanta Braves right now.

There is still a lot of baseball left to be played, but as of now, it just looks like Austin Riley is lost at the plate, and it would be a shame if this is the start of his decline as a player in his career.

From 2021 to 2024, Austil Riley averaged nearly 60 XBH/season and was named to the All-Star team in both 2022 and 2023.

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