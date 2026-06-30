Atlanta Braves Make Official AJ Smith-Shawver Announcement Before Cardinals Series

The Atlanta Braves have endured a bit of a rough patch over the last two weeks. After losing five of their past six games against the Padres and Giants, Atlanta has overall lost 12 of its last 16 games, which has caused a big tilt in the comfort level of its divisional lead.

On Tuesday, the Braves will begin a series with the St. Louis Cardinals, which is @ Truist Park. St. Louis has been playing good baseball this year, and it will be a tough series for Atlanta.

Before the Cardinals series, the Braves did announce some ‘away from the MLB club’ news, pertaining to starter AJ Smith-Shawver.

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AJ Smith-Shawver Set to Begin His Rehab Stint

Early Tuesday morning, the Braves announced that AJ Smith-Shawver will begin a rehab stint with Single-A Augusta:

“RHP AJ Smith-Shawver tonight begins a rehabilitation assignment with Single-A Augusta. LHP Danny Young’s rehab assignment has been transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

It’s been over a year since AJ Smith-Shawver has taken the mound after a lengthy rehab from an elbow issue.

Update: @ChadBishop of the AJC provided this update on Smith-Shawver’s rehab stint, which has now concluded:

Smith-Shawver on Tuesday: 3 IP, 3 H, 4 Ks, 1 ER (solo home run) 41 pitches (29 strikes) https://t.co/ykCw9NQgBy — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) June 30, 2026

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AJ Smith-Shawver with the Braves

AJ Smith-Shawver has produced some early results in just a handful of starts in his MLB career.

He’s pitched in parts of three seasons with the Atlanta Braves, including his MLB debut in 2023.

Over 15 total starts and 74 MLB innings, he holds an ERA of 3.77 with 66 strikeouts.

In 2025, Smith-Shawver made nine starts and posted an ERA of 3.86 across 40+ innings.

It’s unclear if he will even be a member of this Braves starting rotation when his rehab stint is over, but Atlanta desperately needs some stability in their rotation, and perhaps a fresh new arm to help revive the group.

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