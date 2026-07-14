Atlanta Braves Trade Proposal for Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Revealed

The New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves are two teams that are sure to be at the forefront of several trade rumors over the next three weeks.

For the Atlanta Braves, their needs remain clear: more starting pitching and a shortstop to help stabilize the infield. There’s certainly a world where the Yankees think about offloading shortstop Anthony Volpe at the MLB trade deadline, and Atlanta should consider a trade. Volpe is a 25-year-old Yankees shortstop who has been a very controversial player over the last few seasons.

Now that New York has Jose Caballero, and could be seeking a replacement at third base, Volpe may become expendable, and it’s a low-level move that the Braves might benefit from in the future.

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Looking at What a Yankees-Braves Trade for Anthony Volpe Could Be

There’s reason to believe that the Braves could have some interest in Anthony Volpe as an under-the-radar move at the trade deadline.

Here’s what a deal could look like:

Braves receive: Anthony Volpe

Yankees receive: INF Jim Jarvis, RHP Garrett Baumann

As much name value as Volpe may have, let’s remember he isn’t exactly a world beater at the plate. Volpe underwent labrum surgery in the offseason, but appears to be fine now. He’s batting .246 with one home run, six doubles, and an OPS+ of 89 over 138 at-bats. Volpe seems to be striking out less and working more walks, but 138 at-bats isn’t exactly a full sample size.

The reason a deal works between the Yankees and Braves is that Ha-Seong Kim’s OPS+ of -30.

Ha-Seong Kim’s struggles are the only reason this Braves rumor is even possible, but it’s clear Atlanta needs an upgrade at shortstop.

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Who Says ‘No’ to This Deal?

So, which side (Yankees or Braves) would say no to this deal?

While Volpe’s job security with the Yankees seems to be relatively safe, likely due to no other teams making calls, this potential trade at least leaves the door open for Brian Cashman to listen in.

There have been faint rumors of the Yankees’ potential trading for CJ Abrams, and the same speculation has followed the Braves, but Anthony Volpe seems like a much more obvious trade candidate than All-Star shortstop Abrams, who could be a cornerstone piece for the Nationals.

Anyways, the Yankees would likely want more prospect capital in a potential deal, given Volpe’s MLB status, so New York would decline this hypothetical deal.

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