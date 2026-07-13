New York Yankees Proposed Trade for Athletics’ Jonah Heim Revealed

Jonah Heim could be the perfect trade candidate for the New York Yankees to acquire at the MLB trade deadline.

A recent report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggested that both Yankees’ catcher trade targets (Ryan Jeffers, Hunter Goodman) are likely to stay put this summer. Goodman makes sense because he’s a franchise star in Colorado already, and Jeffers sort of makes sense due to the Twins‘ belief they can make the MLB playoffs (much like most AL teams).

However, if the Yankees are still going to pursue a catcher, which all signs point to yes, they are, because Austin Wells has been horrific, then the Athletics’ Jonah Heim is absolutely worth checking in on if you are Brian Cashman.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Proposed Trade for Giants’ Luis Arraez Revealed

What Could a Yankees-Athletics Trade for Jonah Heim Look Like?

If you remember correctly, the Athletics actually made a trade for Jonah Heim back in May with the Atlanta Braves. Since then, Heim has been hitting the ball very well, and would certainly be an upgrade, statistics-wise, in the Yankees order.

FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline recently name-dropped Heim as being one of the best MLB trade candidates on a trash (worst) MLB team:

“Jonah Heim is probably the most valuable expiring contract for the A’s to dangle at the deadline. The 31-year-old is a former All-Star and Gold Glove winner at catcher. The Langeliers explosion has forced Heim to spend a lot of time at first base or DH, but he’s still razor-sharp behind home plate. Any team looking to upgrade its catcher at-bats without a huge defensive sacrifice should inquire.”

So, to piggyback off that idea that Jonah Heim could be traded, here’s what a fair trade package could look like for the Yankees to acquire him:

Yankees receive: C Jonah Heim

Athletics receive: prospects Henry LaLane (#14, LHP), and Brendan Beck (#21, RHP).

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Select Franchise Legend’s Son in 2026 MLB Draft

Jonah Heim’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Since being traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Athletics, Jonah Heim has been a very solid hitter, which makes sense given the Athletics’ park dimensions in West Sacramento, but either way, his services look a lot more respectable than Austin Wells right now.

In 39 games with the Athletics this year, Heim is batting .232 with eight home runs, five doubles, and an OPS+ of 99 across 125 at-bats.

This is certainly a great opportunity for the Athletics to move on from Heim and capitalize on his trade value before it inevitably gets worse with more at-bats, and for the Yankees, Heim doesn’t necessarily need to even be the starter, but it’s become very obvious the Yankees aren’t going to go where they want to this season with a black hole offensively at catcher.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Deadline Plans, Yankees Search for Bullpen Support, Bidding War Between Braves-Phillies for Joe Ryan