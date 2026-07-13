Texas Rangers Release 4-Year MLB Player During All-Star Break

The Texas Rangers, like all other 29 MLB teams, are currently partaking in the MLB All-Star break, while All-Star game festivities take place this week, and the second half of the season will open up for clubs on Friday.

Texas has the luxury of enjoying this week as the first-place team in the AL West. Through their first 96 games, the Rangers have a 1.5-game lead in the division and a 49-47 record.

During the All-Star break, the Rangers granted a notable 4-year MLB infielder their release from the organization.

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Texas Rangers Release Jonah Bride

Per multiple reports, the Texas Rangers have granted Jonah Bride a release from their organization.

Bride has not appeared in an MLB game this season, but is a four-year veteran who has played with the Athletics, Miami Marlins, and Minnesota Twins. He’s now eligible to sign with any of the 30 MLB teams.

He had been with Triple-A Round Rock this season. Across 80 games (in Triple-A) this season, Bride has batted .271 with nine home runs, 16 doubles, and 46 RBI.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on July 13):

“Bride, 30, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in November. He has spent this year with Triple-A Round Rock, putting up good numbers. He stepped to the plate 357 times over 80 games with the Express. His 18.2% strikeout rate and 16% walk rate were both much better than average. He has a .271/.389/.418 line. Even in the hitter-friendly context of the Pacific Coast League, that production is 12% better than league average, by measure of wRC+. Defensively, he split his time between first base, third base and left field.”

Darragh also believes that those strong minor league numbers make it a surprise that the Rangers released him.

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Jonah Bride’s MLB Career

Jonah Bride broke into MLB with the Athletics in 2022. During that season, across 58 games played, Bride hit .204 with one home run, six RBI, and an OPS+ of 65.

Across his four-year career, Jonah Bride has hit .221 with 12 home runs, 57 RBI, and an OPS+ of 78 across 590+ at-bats.

It’s not the best offensive marks, but the Rangers could use some infield depth within their organization. His career bWAR is -0.2. His last taste of MLB action came last season, and across 45 games (with the Marlins and Twins), Bride batted an ugly .170 over 112 at-bats, so there lies the reason the Texas Rangers decided to cut ties.

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