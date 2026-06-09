Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lets Go of Ozzie Albies, Prospects to Land All-Star Infielder

Atlanta Braves fans, this may not be the trade prediction you want to see, but a recent hypothetical MLB trade by SI.com’s Ethen Hutton proposes that the Braves get rid of Ozzie Albies and prospects Cam Caminiti and Tate Southenise for Nationals’ infielder CJ Abrams, who some believe will be a strong subject of trade rumors this summer. And if you think the trade idea is asinine, ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently proposed in a recent article that the Braves swing big at the trade deadline, and perhaps acquire one of the biggest fish in the pond (CJ Abrams).

Well, if Atlanta were to acquire CJ Abrams, it would certainly come at a cost, and Hutton puts together that 3-player package as a fair enough deal.

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CJ Abrams’ Current Trade Status

The Washington Nationals may be unwilling to trade CJ Abrams, but that’s not going to stop the former All-Star infielder (2024) from carrying a lot of rumors and speculation.

In a recent mlb.com/news/each-mlb-team-s-best-trade-chip-in-2026″>piece for MLB.com, Jessica Camerato named CJ Abrams as the team’s top trade chip, and mid you, this is a Nationals writer…. not a Braves one:

“Abrams was a topic of trade buzz during the offseason, and his All-Star-caliber performance has heightened his trade value. Abrams, 25, has an enticing contract situation: He is arbitration eligible for two more seasons after this year. Among National League shortstops, Abrams entered Sunday ranked first in home runs, RBIs, wRC+, wOBA, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.”

Look, of course, the Braves don’t necessarily need a shortstop with the way Mauricio Dubon has been playing, but that’s the beauty of this trade idea, because since it involves Ozzie Albies, either Abrams can play second base (he has poor defense), or Dubon can slide to second, and Abrams becomes the Braves’ full-time shortstop.

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Would the Braves Make this Deal?

Alex Anthopoulos did indicate that the Braves would be keeping a close eye on the trade market this summer, but he also noted that the Braves might not be in play for huge, blockbuster trades like this proposal.

The Braves’ farm system is finally starting to replenish, and it’s more likely that Atlanta makes a move for another right-handed outfield bat or another lefty for the bullpen. Remember, Mauricio Dubon is basically a ‘house money’ player because of how much a steal he was when the Braves acquired him via a trade.

And Ozzie Albies is a franchise icon, so if Atlanta shipped him away for perhaps just a couple seasons of Abrams, that would be an indictment to Albies’ time in a Braves uniform.

However, in that same breath, and the point that Jeff Passan made as well, is that the Braves may be in an arms race with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and think about what moves Los Angeles might potentially make to further strengthen their roster headed towards October.

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