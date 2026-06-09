Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands Twins’ $100 Million Outfielder in MLB Mock

The Boston Red Sox are adamant about adding a right-handed hitter via trade, according to multiple reports surrounding the team.

A recent report even indicated that the Red Sox ownership group has gotten involved in making calls to teams with right-handed bats available.

While an infielder is likley the biggest item of need for the struggling Red Sox, who continue to dig a deeper hole in the AL East, at this point, any notable player who is available via trade will do, and the Red Sox should explore a trade possibility for Minnesota Twins‘ outfielder Byron Buxton.

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Byron Buxton Continues to Emerge as Top Trade Candidate Once Again

Byron Buxton has been a top trade target for a couple of seasons now, but is this the summer that the Twins finally offload him to a contender? It would certainly gain a strong return package for Buxton’s services.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller wrote (in mid-May) about the idea of Byron Buxton being moved: