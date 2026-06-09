Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands Twins’ $100 Million Outfielder in MLB Mock

The Boston Red Sox are adamant about adding a right-handed hitter via trade, according to multiple reports surrounding the team.
A recent report even indicated that the Red Sox ownership group has gotten involved in making calls to teams with right-handed bats available.
While an infielder is likley the biggest item of need for the struggling Red Sox, who continue to dig a deeper hole in the AL East, at this point, any notable player who is available via trade will do, and the Red Sox should explore a trade possibility for Minnesota Twins‘ outfielder Byron Buxton.
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Byron Buxton Continues to Emerge as Top Trade Candidate Once Again
Byron Buxton has been a top trade target for a couple of seasons now, but is this the summer that the Twins finally offload him to a contender? It would certainly gain a strong return package for Buxton’s services.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller wrote (in mid-May) about the idea of Byron Buxton being moved:
“Buxton—signed through 2028 to an incentive-heavy deal that includes base salaries of $15.14 million—is a Georgia native, and given how hot of a start the Braves are off to, there will be plenty of speculation about him getting traded to Atlanta to play left and/or center field. The truth is that while the Braves would make a ton of sense and Buxton could tell the Twins he only wants to be traded to Atlanta or he won’t waive his NTC, there would likely be other attractive landing spots available to the two-time All-Star.”
Yes, the Braves stick out immediately as a potential trade partner, but why not the Red Sox? They can afford his contract, and Craig Breslow (who won’t be fired this season) needs to make amends by bringing some life back to the organization.
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Red Sox-Twins Mock Trade Details to Land Byron Buxton
In this MLB mock trade idea proposed by Heavy Sports, the Boston Red Sox land outfielder Byron Buxton for prospects Juan Valera and LHP Jake Bennett.
Byron Buxton is hitting .257 this season with 18 home runs, 28 RBI, 58 hits, and most importantly, he’s staying healthy and playing every day.
While the Red Sox outfield is a bit crowded right now, Buxton can take over the DH spot, or the Red Sox can move Ceddanne Rafaela to either left or right field to make room for Buxton in center.
It should be food for thought at least, and with the trade deadline being just under two months away, speculative reports of the Red Sox’s plans should start to surface and gain more validity
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