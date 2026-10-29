William Contreras Named 2026 World Series MVP Over Cooper Pratt, Jackson Chourio

William Contreras is the 2026 World Series MVP.

Following the Milwaukee Brewers‘ victory in Game Five of the 2026 Fall Classic, FOX Sports’ Kevin Burkhardt announced that William Contreras has won the World Series MVP.

A very special acheivement/accomplishment/honor for Contreras, as he was very emotional on the stage in St. Pete, Florida, on Wednesday Night.

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More on William Contreras as World Series MVP

William Contreras put together an extremely strong World Series, and it became clear towards the end of the series that he would likely be the one to win the award named after Willie Mays.

Contreras was very productive throughout the Fall Classic, hitting .381 with an OPS of .864 during the Fall Classic. He picked up four RBI in five games.