William Contreras Named 2026 World Series MVP Over Cooper Pratt, Jackson Chourio

William Contreras is the 2026 World Series MVP.
Following the Milwaukee Brewers‘ victory in Game Five of the 2026 Fall Classic, FOX Sports’ Kevin Burkhardt announced that William Contreras has won the World Series MVP.
A very special acheivement/accomplishment/honor for Contreras, as he was very emotional on the stage in St. Pete, Florida, on Wednesday Night.
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More on William Contreras as World Series MVP
William Contreras put together an extremely strong World Series, and it became clear towards the end of the series that he would likely be the one to win the award named after Willie Mays.
Contreras was very productive throughout the Fall Classic, hitting .381 with an OPS of .864 during the Fall Classic. He picked up four RBI in five games.
The 28-year-old Contreras earned World Series MVP honors over Cooper Pratt, who slashed .421/.455/.684 against Tampa Bay, and Jackson Chourio, who had 11 hits in five games versus the Rays.
It’s been an amazing year for Contreras, who began the 2026 season playing in the World Baseball Classic, which he also won with Team Venezuela.
During the 2026 regular season, Contreras batted .270 with 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and 153 hits, so he’s been one of the Brewers’ best hitters all season, and for Contreras to catch every game for Milwaukee is just a testament to his character, grit, work ethic, drive, and stardom in Major League Baseball.
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What’s Next for William Contreras?
Before William Contreras had even won the World Series MVP, there had already been speculation and rumors surrounding his status with the Milwaukee Brewers in the near future.
It’s hard to imagine that the Brewers would immediately offload their World Series MVP, but there’s also certainly going to be more rumors following the Fall Classic, especially considering Contreras isn’t signed.
He’s a 3X All-Star catcher, 2X Silver Slugger, and now, 2X World Series CHAMPION!
Congratulations to Williams Contreras for winning World Series MVP, and the Milwaukee Brewers for capturing their first-ever Fall Classic title.
William Contreras Named 2026 World Series MVP Over Cooper Pratt, Jackson Chourio