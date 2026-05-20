Atlanta Braves World Series MVP Linked Back to Team in Recent MLB Trade Rumors

It may feel like a distant memory for Atlanta Braves fans, but remember when the Braves front office put all their chips into making meaningful trades back in 2021? And it ended up paying off with the likes of Will Smith, Tyler Matzek, and Jorge Soler being especially productive in October.

Jorge Soler took home the World Series MVP that season and has had multiple stints with the Atlanta Braves in his career. Is it possible that the Braves trade for Soler again this season? And what are the recent MLB trade rumors saying about his status?

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Hands Down Pete Crow-Armstrong Punishment After Obscene Message to Fan

Should the Braves Pursue Jorge Soler Again?

According to Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, Jorge Soler could be a realistic trade option for MLB contenders this season, as the Los Angeles Angels are in free fall again:

“That’s a pipe dream, though, whereas Soler is a much more legitimate option. He was traded at both the 2021 and 2024 deadlines, and he’s hitting better this season than he did in the first few months of those campaigns. It’s merely a question of whether it’ll be Atlanta acquiring him for a third time.”

Jorge Soler is a former MLB All-Star and is hitting .213 this season with eight home runs, 28 RBI, and an OPS of .720.

As for the Braves, they don’t necessarily need all that much assistance right now, but with Drake Baldwin recently going to the Injured List with an oblique issue, Atlanta could add a hybrid outfielder/ designated hitter, which is exactly what Jorge Soler is.

Sporting News’ writer Jon Conahan then wrote (on May 19):

“Not to say that Soler would be the perfect option for the Braves right now, but Atlanta can definitely use another right-handed bat who has the power that he has. His power numbers have been a bit off since leaving the Braves in 2021, as he only hit 21 home runs in 2024 and 12 in 2025, with eight now, but there’s definitely still a lot of reason to like what he does offensively.”

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Get New Gleyber Torres Update During Guardians Series

Is Jorge Soler a Good Fit with the Braves?

Jorge Soler has played a total of 104 games with the Atlanta Braves. He’s been traded to the team twice (2021, 2024) and has 23 home runs over 360 at-bats in a Braves uniform.

He’s not going to be a player that will hit for an extremely high average, but the power upside is enough to keep him in the lineups, as he can change the course of a game with one swing.

As for whether he’s a good fit with the Braves, well, Jorge Soler has been productive with the team over two different stints, so he’s got to be comfortable in Atlanta. His World Series MVP run will also always be remembered in Atlanta. Especially his 470+ foot blast against the Astros.

Jorge Soler has played for six MLB teams, but his highest OPS (.868) with a single club is with the Braves.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Decision 8-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Game