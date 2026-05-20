New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Phillies’ All-Star Infielder

The New York Yankees have a liability in the infield with third baseman Ryan McMahon. Although McMahon hit a big home run in Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays, the Yankees still may be forced to decide on McMahon. That could just mean a reduced role, as New York’s lineup is littered with left-handed hitters, and the Yanks could use some balance with more righties (aside from Aaron Judge) featured in the order.

One potential name that’s emerged in recent MLB trade rumors is Philadelphia Phillies‘ infielder Alec Bohm. Bohm is a former All-Star third baseman and is currently in a contract year, as he’s set to enter the open market at season’s end, which could mean the Phillies would want to move on from him if they don’t anticipate re-signing him.

Even the Phillies might be looking to upgrade at third base, which would put Bohm’s future in jeopardy anyway.

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Should the Yankees Target Alec Bohm?

Alec Bohm isn’t going to blow anyone off their feet in terms of offensive production, but after a dreadful start to the 2026 season, he’s heating up, and at WORST, Bohm will be a .250 hitter, whereas McMahon might not creep above the Mendoza line for all we know.

Regardless if the Phillies sell or buy at the MLB trade deadline, Bohm could still be a top trade chip.

Sporting News’ writer Jon Conahan wrote:

“It’s entirely possible that the former Wichita State standout plays for a new team in a city with far less pressure than Philadelphia and finds success. It isn’t like Bohm is the worst player of all time, but he just might not have what it takes to play in Philadelphia any longer. At 29 years old, there’s still some upside there, so I’d be surprised if teams don’t at least take a chance on him.”

The New York Yankees should consider targeting Alec Bohm in a trade, and given his contract status and production, it’s a great time to buy low, as Bohm might only cost a mid-tier prospect or a bullpen arm.

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Alec Bohm’s Fit with Yankees

If the Yankees were to make a move for Alec Bohm, he would fit in perfectly with the New York Yankees. Again, New York needs more right-handed hitters in their order, and Bohm is a player with a proven ability to hit for a high average.

With several sluggers in the Yankees order, a change-of-pace player like Bohm would be a great addition, and it could be a situation where Bohm himself surges with a new team.

Alec Bohm is hitting .220 this season with four home runs, 36 hits, and an OPS of .616. He has 74 home runs in seven MLB seasons.

It’s at least fair to think that the Yankees are a logical trade destination for Alec Bohm.

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