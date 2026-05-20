Atlanta Braves Urged to Trade for Giants’ $115 Million All-Star Starter

It’s never too early to start speculating around MLB, which players could be top trade targets, and which teams (contenders) may be aggressive in their trade pursuits. For the Atlanta Braves, World Series aspirations are now on their plate after a dominant start to the season.

Could the Braves target San Francisco Giants‘ impending free agent starter, Robbie Ray? Ray’s name is linked to the Braves in a recent article by SportsIllustrated.com’s Jackson Roberts. Robbie Ray is in the last season of a five-year, $115 million deal, and with the Giants’ struggles, he could emerge as a top trade candidate this summer.

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Should the Braves Trade for Robbie Ray?

The Atlanta Braves already have a pretty loaded roster, but why now push all their chips in with such a solid chance to make noise in the MLB playoffs?

Jackson Roberts names a potential trade candidate for all NL contenders, and for the Braves, it’s southpaw starter Robbie Ray:

“The Braves got to the point where they had the best record in Major League Baseball because they’ve been sound in all facets of the game. The only spot in the lineup that stands to gain much from an upgrade is the corner outfield, but instead, it seems like they should be shopping for a rental starting pitcher.”

“Top target: SFG LHP Robbie Ray”

Robbie Ray won the AL Cy Young in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, and has been one of MLB’s most durable starters ever since. In five full seasons since that 2021 season (including 2021), Ray has made 30+ starts in three of them, and has already made 10 starts this season for the Giants.

You have to assume that Ray will give his all this season, even if a part of a struggling Giants team, because he’s set to hit free agency after the season ends.

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Robbie Ray’s Fit with Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves’ starting rotation has been one of the best in MLB, so they might not even have room for Robbie Ray in their rotation, but one thing Atlanta could use is another southpaw starter.

With Spencer Strider, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder, and other fill-in arms, the Braves don’t have another southpaw starter (aside from Martin Perez, who makes spot starts).

As for what the Braves might have to give up to make a deal work, San Francisco is likely looking for prospects to help boost their rebuild, or an already proven MLB arm like Hurston Waldrep.

There hasn’t been much noise about it, but the Braves still have AJ Smith-Shawver, Waldrep, and Spencer Schwellenbach waiting in the wings for their chance to make an impact this season.

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