Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Crushing It With Current MLB Team

Atlanta Braves will always remember the valiant effort that the team displayed during their 2021 World Series run.

There were special moments by several players on the roster that led to the team’s success in October and eventual World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

One player who had some huge swings for the Braves during that run was Joc Pederson. Pederson was a trade deadline addition by Atlanta that season, and he performed well during the final stretch of the regular season and had major home runs for the Braves.

He eventually departed Atlanta via free agency, and in 2026, Pederson has been crushing it with the Texas Rangers.

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Ex-Braves Player Joc Pederson Performing Well with Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson has probably been the best hitter for the Texas Rangers this season.

After a very dissapointing first year with the club, Pederson has really turned it on this season.

Over 114 games played and 326 at-bats, Pederson it batting .242 with 22 home runs, 46 RBI, and an OPS+ of 136.

He’s always showcased a strong power display throughout his career.

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Joc Pederson’s Tenure with the Braves…

As noted, Joc Pederson didn’t necessarily have a long tenure with the Braves, but it was impactful.

Over just 64 regular-season games played, Pederson batted .249 with seven home runs and 22 RBI.

However, in 15 postseason games, he clubbed three home runs with nine hits and 11 RBI.

Looking at his full career, Pederson has 240 home runs across 13 MLB seasons, and he is a two-time All-Star, once with the Los Angeles Dodgers and once with the San Francisco Giants.

He will be a free agent after this season is over, so perhaps the Braves may want to look into signing him to a contract if the price is right.

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