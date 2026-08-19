Recently Released New York Mets Player Inks Deal with Cubs

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hh New York Mets are currently taking on the San Diego Padres, and on Wednesday, they received news on a former player in their organization.

A week ago, the New York Mets released 29-year-old player Jackson Cluff.

During the Mets series with the Padres, the Cubs inked Cluff to a minor-league deal.

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Cubs Sign Ex-Mets Player Jackson Cluff

Per the MLB.com transactions tracker, the Cubs have signed SS Jackson Cluff.

He has since been assigned to Triple-A Iowa.

In 2026, in 62 games with the Syracuse Mets, Cluff batted .169 with six home runs and five doubles.

At 29 years old, Cluff is still waiting to make his MLB debut. It’s an interesting signing for the Cubs, as they are clearly trying to bolster their infield depth within the organization.

Across 1777 total minor league at-bats, Cluff has batted .214 with 48 home runs.

The Washington Nationals drafted Cluff in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB draft, and he’s played seven minors season. The Cubs will be his third MLB organization he’s belonged to.

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More on the New York Mets Right Now…

The New York Mets have had a disappointing season thus far, but they have quietly been playing better baseball lately, and especially under interin manager Andy Green.

They are still in last place in the NL East, but have won 6 of their last 10 games.

After their series with the Padres concludes, New York will head to Chicago to take on the White Sox.