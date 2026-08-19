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Recently Released New York Mets Player Inks Deal with Cubs

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New York Mets v New York Yankees
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Zack Short #38 of the New York Yankees is caught stealing by Jackson Cluff #85 of the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 22, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

T

hh New York Mets are currently taking on the San Diego Padres, and on Wednesday, they received news on a former player in their organization.

A week ago, the New York Mets released 29-year-old player Jackson Cluff.

During the Mets series with the Padres, the Cubs inked Cluff to a minor-league deal.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera Decision During White Sox Series

Cubs Sign Ex-Mets Player Jackson Cluff

St. Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals

GettyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 10: Jackson Cluff #72 of the Washington Nationals throws out a runner at first base against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 10, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Per the MLB.com transactions tracker, the Cubs have signed SS Jackson Cluff.

He has since been assigned to Triple-A Iowa.

In 2026, in 62 games with the Syracuse Mets, Cluff batted .169 with six home runs and five doubles.

At 29 years old, Cluff is still waiting to make his MLB debut. It’s an interesting signing for the Cubs, as they are clearly trying to bolster their infield depth within the organization.

Across 1777 total minor league at-bats, Cluff has batted .214 with 48 home runs.

The Washington Nationals drafted Cluff in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB draft, and he’s played seven minors season. The Cubs will be his third MLB organization he’s belonged to.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Demoted 23-Year-Old Player During White Sox Series

More on the New York Mets Right Now…

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 15: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates game-winning single with pitcher Jefry Yan #84 in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 win against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 15, 2026 in New York City. Yan earned his first major league win with the victory. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets have had a disappointing season thus far, but they have quietly been playing better baseball lately, and especially under interin manager Andy Green.

They are still in last place in the NL East, but have won 6 of their last 10 games.

After their series with the Padres concludes, New York will head to Chicago to take on the White Sox.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Recently Released New York Mets Player Inks Deal with Cubs

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