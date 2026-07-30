Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Nationals Game

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 27: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts to a strike out during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 27, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Before Thursday’s game, the Braves announced a decision regarding third baseman Austin Riley.
Austin Riley Out of Lineup Thursday Evening Against Nationals
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JULY 26: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves drives in the go-ahead run with a double in the 11th inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Riley is getting the night off after hitting eighth and playing third base in the series finale against the New York Mets on Wednesday night. He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in the National League East matchup.
Austin Riley Struggling This Season
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Riley has had a rough season so far. The 29-year-old third baseman has slashed just .212/.290/.344 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI in 108 games this year.
Riley is in the middle of a 10-year $212 million contract extension he signed with Atlanta in 2022. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Riley has slashed .264/.329/.476 with 181 home runs and 533 RBI over 929 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Nationals Game