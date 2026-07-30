Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Nationals Game

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Braves announced a decision regarding third baseman Austin Riley.

Austin Riley Out of Lineup Thursday Evening Against Nationals

Here is Thursday night’s Braves lineup:

Riley is getting the night off after hitting eighth and playing third base in the series finale against the New York Mets on Wednesday night. He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in the National League East matchup.

Austin Riley Struggling This Season

Riley has had a rough season so far. The 29-year-old third baseman has slashed just .212/.290/.344 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI in 108 games this year.

Riley is in the middle of a 10-year $212 million contract extension he signed with Atlanta in 2022. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Riley has slashed .264/.329/.476 with 181 home runs and 533 RBI over 929 games.